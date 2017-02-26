The Four Best Netflix Series Debuting And Returning In March 2017 [New Trailers]

Some of the best original Netflix series are debuting and returning to the streaming site throughout March 2017. Whether you are in the mood for a new Marvel series with nail-biting action or a love story, Netflix has some binge-worthy options for you during March 2017.

Love: Season 2—March 10, 2017

Judd Apatow created this series that Netflix subscribers adore. The story follows a would-be couple and the ups and downs that they face while attempting to date each other. This witty romantic comedy stars Paul Rust (I Love You, Beth Cooper) and Gillian Jacobs (Don’t Think Twice). While some felt that Rust’s character (Gus) had few redeemable qualities, almost everyone fell in love with Jacobs’ character (Mickey).

Will Gus become a better human being? Will Mickey teach Gus to become the man he needs to be to deserve her? Will Mickey continue to charm viewers with her craziness? Netflix audiences will find out on March 10.

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Premiere—March 17, 2017

Danny Rand (portrayed by Game of Thrones’ Finn Jones) is a kung-fu master that uses the mystical ability of the Iron Fist to fight criminals and corruption.

Following Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, this fourth installment of Marvel series on Netflix is one of the most highly anticipated additions. Fans are anxious for Iron Fist as it will be followed by Marvel’s Defenders mid-2017. Netflix’s version of the superhero group consists of all four aforementioned characters; so many people are expecting some great set-ups for The Defenders throughout Iron Fist.

The Iron Fist comic came about in the ’70s when kung-fu movies, that featured the likes of Bruce Lee, were at their prime of popularity. So Netflix Audiences can expect more martial arts action like they saw in Daredevil, as opposed to the psychological thriller Jessica Jones or the dramatic Luke Cage.

Grace and Frankie: Season 3—March 24, 2017

Two nemeses form an unusual bond after they find out that their husbands have been secret lovers with each other since the ’90s.

Expectations were set high in this series given the all-star cast: Jane Fonda, Sam Waterston, Lily Tomlin, and Martin Sheen. Grace and Frankie was largely considered a disappointment upon its initial release, but the second season drastically improved and the show gained popularity. A.V. Club describes why how this show improved and why this is one of the best series on Netflix.

“What the show does best is apply and unflinchingly honest comedic and dramatic eye to the realities of aging…Fonda and Tomlin remain the show’s biggest draw, and, thankfully, earn most of its screen time. “In almost every way Grace and Frankie steps up its game for its second season. Though many of the changes are subtle, they result in a season far more worthy of Tomlin and Fonda’s considerable talents.”

13 Reasons Why: Premiere—March 31, 2017

Young teenager Clay loses his classmate and crush (Hannah) when she commits suicide. Hannah explains why she took her own life through a collection of audio tapes that she left behind.

Based on the best-selling young adult novel, this new show is a passion project of the multi-talented Selena Gomez. Where Gomez was in front of the camera in Netflix’s The Fundamentals of Caring, the young superstar is behind the camera as an executive producer of 13 Reasons Why. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Gomez describes why she took on this Netflix series.

“I was actually going through a really difficult time when they started production…I went away for 90 days, and I actually met tons of kids in this place that were talking about a lot of the issues that these characters are experiencing. “I would do anything to be able to have a good influence on this generation, but I definitely relate to everything that was going on. I was there for the last episode, and I was a mess just seeing it all come to life, because I’ve experienced that.”

Selena Gomez talks more about her passion for this Netflix series in the panel interview below.

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Trailer For March 2017 Netflix Series ’13 Reasons Why,’ Plus The Netflix Series You’re Missing

Best Netflix Series 2017: Updates On ‘House Of Cards’ And Marvel Series

Here Are Five Of The Best Netflix Series For Easy Sunday Viewing

The Best Series On Netflix For A Cool Valentine’s Day 2017

The 20 Best Netflix Movies For March 2017

From Grace and Frankie to Iron Fist, some of the best Netflix series are debuting and returning throughout March 2017.

[Featured Image by Netflix]