Ivanka Trump Asked To Intervene And Stop Donald’s Trans Rights ‘Atrocity’

Ivanka Trump has been asked to intervene and try to change president Donald Trump’s approach to trans people’s bathroom use rights. Donald Trump recently revoked a Barack Obama decree that protected the right of trans people to use whatever bathroom they want.

Prior to the Obama decree, trans people had been required to use the bathroom showing the gender they were assigned at birth. By reversing Obama’s decree, Trump has restored that as the status quo.

Hollywood Life reports that Ivanka received a letter from a concerned NYC mother. The woman is reportedly “a wealthy real estate scion from New York City” who moves in the same elite circles as Ivanka and Donald Trump.

The woman makes her plea to Ivanka in a letter that was posted on Medium. She says that she is a parent to a transgender child. The woman pleads with Ivanka to try to use her influence with Donald and ask him to reverse his decision about trans people’s bathroom rights.

The woman asks Ivanka to remember that, if she had a trans child, she would be similarly upset.

The woman insists that people must be allowed to use the bathroom that fits their self-defined identity, rather than their anatomy.

“If you were me, you would be greatly dismayed if you found out that the government chose to rescind protections for transgender students that allow them to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity instead of their anatomy.”

The woman describes her child, who was born a boy, is now an “ultra-feminine 8-year-old.”

She describes the way her child will stand waiting for the school bus with a pink ribbon in her hair.

The woman says that her daughter, who was born a son, stands in a way that is both elegant and proud — only the pink bow in the child’s hair quivers as she stands waiting for the bus.

The mother fears that if the child goes to school and someone forces her to use the boy’s bathroom, that beautiful pride, elegance, and strength will be blown away.

“Like me, you would look at your ultra-feminine 8-year-old, standing on the street corner waiting for the school bus, her already-elegant head held high, pink bow quivering in the wind, and you would say to yourself, ‘What on earth will my little princess do if someone forces her to go to the bathroom with the boys? She’ll be mortified! She’ll be bullied! She’ll be scared.'”

The NYC woman, whose name is Isabel, points out that she and Ivanka Trump have something in common — they are both lovers of fashion.

She writes, “Ivanka, put yourself in my Jimmy Choos for a minute. What would you do if you were me?”

Some people on social media found humor in this line, laughing that the woman’s son may have become”ultra-feminine” after following the influence of his fashion-loving mom. Isabel finished her letter with a declaration that Trump’s action is “un-American.”

Isabel says that Donald Trump’s revocation of the trans bathroom protections is akin to “unprovoked bullying.” She insists that if she were in Ivanka Trump’s position, she would take Donald aside and explain that what he has done is wrong.

Isabel slams president Trump’s action as “wrong,” “unfair,” “un-American” and “uncool.”

She writes that removing trans people’s bathroom protections will create havoc. Isabel states that this will create needless problems that will, in turn, distract Americans from pressing issues facing their country.

“Because I know exactly what I would do if were you: I would take my father aside and explain that failing to protect innocent children’s right to use the bathroom of their choice is wrong and unfair and un-American. I would point out that removing protections for transgender kids is a distraction from the myriad of other super-pressing issues facing our country. I would also point out that picking a fight with school kids is an act of bullying and gently mention that bullying is uncool, especially when unprovoked. Because your father’s decree is, in fact, completely unprovoked.”

Hollywood Life reports that Caitlin Jenner has also responded to Trump’s action, calling it “a disaster.”

[Featured Image by Paul Sancya/AP Images]