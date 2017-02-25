Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber Spotted At Church Sparks Relationship Rumors

In the wake of the latest Scott Disick split, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber are really making waves with rumors that they are getting serious with each other. Kourtney and Justin reportedly have really great chemistry together and it’s true that they’ve known each other for years so why not give a real relationship with each other a try?

Just three days ago, Kourtney and Justin were spotted at the same place at the same time while trying to not look like they were together according to Hollywood Life. While their hookups could be Kourtney’s way of getting sweet revenge on Scott Disick for his constant philandering, it has been reported that Kourtney and Justin actually have some pretty crazy chemistry together. Despite their huge age gap, the pair has been friends for years and even were outed as friends with benefits just months ago. So what is stopping them from taking their current status and turning into something more?

“Kourtney and Justin have been in constant communication for the past couple of weeks,” a source shared with Hollywood Life. “He’s been like a rock for Kourtney, always calling, texting, checking in on her. They started out as just friends with benefits, but Kourtney is now starting to develop real feelings for him. Her sisters are afraid she’s getting in too deep with him, but she keeps reassuring them that she’s not a fool and that Justin has been nothing but an amazing friend.”

The latest Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber spotting happened to be at church. Also, Kourtney and Justin didn’t arrive together but it was documented that they were both there at the same time. Naturally, it has been assumed that the two were spending time together inside the church doors and where cameras couldn’t catch them side by side.

Going to church together is often a clue that something is serious so maybe this means that Kourtney and Justin really are ready to move on to the next level in their relationship. Based on multiple reports, the chemistry between the two is intense and they have a bond that goes beyond the physical despite more than a decade wide age gap.

Kourtney was criticized for her clothing choices while attending the Wednesday night church service. The oldest Kardashian sister was wearing a sheer top that was just as see-through as her Yeezy mesh ankle boots. Her shirt was noticeable as she entered the building but Kourtney covered up most of the revealing shirt by wearing a Sherpa-lined leather jacket over it.

Justin Bieber wasn’t pushing any fashion barriers with his church attire, sporting a low haircut, dark rimmed glasses, and a hoodie sweatshirt. The “Sorry” singer had his pet Pomeranian in tow, literally. A friend of Bieber carried the tiny pooch who was riding first class inside a Louis Vuitton dog carrier.

Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber showed up separate for the church service, no one believes they stayed apart once inside. It’s been roughly a year since Kourtney and Justin’s May-December romance was exposed as the pair tried to sneak around Hollywood while carrying on with a very non-committal friends with benefits situation.

Kourtney and Justin are doing very little to hide the fact that they are definitely still hanging out together. Just last month they were spotted on their way to the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood according to the Daily Mail. If they really do get along as well as it looks like they do, maybe a real relationship is the next step? It’s unclear what might be keeping that from happening except that Justin is only 22-years old with no kids of his own and a lot of groupies who are willing to party whereas Kourtney is 37-years old with three kids and a ton of relationship baggage.

