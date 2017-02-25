Angelina Jolie Rumor Says Actress Is ‘Forced’ To Quit Hollywood [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie is not quitting Hollywood, and there isn’t anyone forcing her to do so. The rumor was started by Celeb Dirty Laundry.

“However, sources are now saying that Angelina is still considering both acting and directing in films, although it seems as though executives aren’t as keen to work with her as they used to be.”

The article adds that because of all of this, Jolie may be “forced” to quit Hollywood. Many of the comments after the article echo the backlash Jolie has recently faced.

“It’s really nice for a change to see someone who has been horrible to so many people get exactly what she deserves. Angelina Jolie finally picked the wrong person [Brad Pitt] to tangle with,” says StephenL82.

“She finally got her karma served to her. I am glad this happened. She got away with doing so many horrible things for many, many years,” claims Ariana-Kaelita.

However, Gossip Cop claims the story is compete bogus.

“Angelina Jolie is NOT being forced to ‘quit Hollywood’ following her divorce from Brad Pitt, despite a manufactured report. Gossip Cop can bust this claim. We’re told it’s false,” says columnist Holly Nicol, who adds that Celeb Dirty Laundry is the same website that falsely claimed Jolie dropped down to the “D-List” after she divorced Brad Pitt.

According to the New York Daily News, Angelina Jolie did talk to Good Morning America recently about the divorce.

“The actress attempted to avoid the glaring elephant in the room during an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, but she was noticeably uncomfortable making bizarre pauses when co-anchor George Stephanopoulos questioned her about her family.”

“We are, we are focusing on the health of our family. So we will be, we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we are determined to do as a family,” Jolie is quoted as saying, adding — hesitantly — that Brad Pitt is a wonderful father.

Many people didn’t take Angelina Jolie’s quotes seriously. After all, it was Jolie who allegedly spread bad stories about Brad Pitt in order to win the PR relations war against her ex-husband. According to an article that TMZ published last December, Pitt even accused Jolie of hurting their children just so she can grab a headline.

“Brad Pitt has fired back at Angelina Jolie… essentially claiming she’s a bad parent for putting their family drama on blast for public consumption. Brad just filed legal docs asking for an order to seal their file. Angelina had previously filed unsealed documents alleging Brad had parenting issues that made it too risky for him to have unmonitored visits with their 6 kids.”

The article added that Jolie also alleged Brad had a lot to hide about his conduct. In Pitt’s legal documents, he claimed that Angelina Jolie knew better, especially since she is famous and the kids are damaged when she airs their dirty laundry in public.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has continued to be accused of using her kids and charity in order to benefit her own image. According to Page Six, Raoul Felder, a famous divorce lawyer, has said it’s too late for Jolie to hire a new PR agent to help her image, especially since the damage is already done.

Worst of all, he said, “The real skill would have been avoiding the PR problem to begin with … Angelina has for years used her kids, and used the UN, for her own benefit. Now, even with great PR, her image issues are not going to go away.”

What do you think of Angelina Jolie’s PR problems? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]