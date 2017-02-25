Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth To Get Married And Move To Australia?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth almost got married years ago, but they suddenly called off their engagement after three years. But it seems that love is lovelier the second time around. The two reunited in late 2015 and after a few months, the 24-year-old songstress started wearing her engagement ring again. And this time, the lovebirds seem all set to settle down and live a quiet life.

According to Life & Style, Miley and Liam are planning to move to Australia after their wedding this summer. The pop star has been telling her close friends that she will move to the Land Down Under next year. The 27-year-old actor has reportedly started looking for various projects in his hometown. He also frequently goes back to Melbourne to visit his family and surf.

“She loves the laid-back lifestyle there,” an insider revealed. “She feels right at home.”

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker appears to be very in love with her fiancé and she’s not ashamed to admit to the whole world how she feels for him. On Liam’s birthday last January 13, Miley posted an adorable photo with him and wrote a sweet message calling him her favorite being and best friend.

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! ???????????????????? I love you @liamhemsworth A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

The feeling seems mutual because on Valentine’s Day, it was the Aussie heartthrob’s turn to greet his girlfriend. Hemsworth took a photo of her at the beach together with their dogs.

Happy valentines ???? A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up in 2013 because they were really young. According to Cosmopolitan, the actor claimed that it was a good decision at that time to end their relationship. The two met on the set of The Last Song back in 2010 and things got pretty serious right away, maybe that’s why they realized they were moving too fast.

“Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen,” the actor told GQ Australia.

After being apart for almost two years, the celebrity couple must have realized that they still love each other. Since both were able to achieve their career goals – with Miley becoming a pop icon and Liam a bankable actor, they are probably now ready to settle down. According to Life & Style, Cyrus and Hemsworth are getting married at the Himalayan mountains.

“Miley has a real hippie side and wants to embrace that rather than spending millions,” a source shared. “She wants to focus on the spiritual side of marriage and is very interested in Hinduism, so she is looking at locations in Nepal, where Hinduism is a way of life.”

The ceremony will be intimate but there will reportedly be a lot of exciting activities in store for the guests including yoga, meditation, elephant rides, dancing, guitar playing and even sleeping under the stars. Instead of wearing a designer gown for her big day, she has chosen a red, gold, and green traditional Hindu wedding dress.

Early this year, there have been rumors coming out that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly got married on New Year’s Eve. According to Marie Claire, the wedding ceremony took place in San Diego and both of their families were present.

“It was all extremely last-minute. Liam’s entire family flew over for the holidays and the Cyrus family were in town too,” an insider told NW Magazine. “It just seemed like a no-brainer to do it while everyone was together.”

The former teeny bopper shared several photos of their holiday celebration which some believe to be their wedding day. She further fueled the secret wedding rumors when she posted a photo of the Hemsworth and Cyrus family using the hashtag “in laws.”

Family! #inlaws (no law) A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Miley also shared a photo locking lips with Liam on New Year’s Eve which could probably be a sign that they got married. However, the two haven’t confirmed nor denied that they’ve tied the knot already.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]