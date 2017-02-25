Lana Del Rey Promotes Witches Spell Against Donald Trump Until He Leaves Office

Witches are uniting in an effort to cast a spell on President Donald Trump and his administration that would effectively block the “harm” that could be done through his presidency — and it would appear that pop singer Lana Del Rey might be participating in the ritual as well.

The Verge reported Friday that the ever mysterious “Video Games” singer, Lana Del Rey, posted to Twitter on Thursday a tweet that suggests that, even if she doesn’t plan to participate herself, she seems to at least condone a midnight ritual being held by witches around the world at midnight (Eastern Standard) to cast a spell on Donald Trump’s presidency. In the tweet she wrote the time, “stroke of midnight,” and several dates (which a fan on Reddit has concluded are dates corresponding to dates being used by Facebook page “Mass Spell To Bind Donald Trump“), then posted “Ingredients can b found online”.

The Verge did point out that Lana Del Rey has a new album ready to drop sometime soon, so mysterious postings by the artist could be her way of reminding her fans and the public at large. But then, how to explain the photo on the Twitter post where the “Born To Die” singer stands with her right hand held in a known witchcraft gesture?

Regardless, what about the spell being cast on President Trump?

“Mass Spell To Bind Donald Trump” contends that their intent is not evil, that they are attempting a “binding,” which is said (there’s a question and answer list on the Facebook page) to be not a curse or hex and will not “generate potential negative blowback” on the caster, nor will it cause harm to the target. The spell is meant to bind President Trump “and those who abet him” to the point when he is driven from office. That means those in his administration and even his followers.

And the event is not exclusively witches-only. Wiccans, shamans, Heremeticists, cunning folk, sorcerers and sorceresses, hoodooists, occultists, magicians, Ceremonialists and Ritualists are invited to take part in the midnight ritual, which is timed each month to the waning crescent moon. In fact, in answer to the fears of one person that believed the mass binding was doomed because it seemed to want the Trump administration to fail (therefore not done with good intent), the page’s administrator, according to the Daily Mail, assured them that it was a binding spell to protect all from harm, which would include Trump and members of his administration, and that all religions were invited to take part as well.

From the Q and A: “Shouldn’t we be doing magic to enlighten Trump and his cohorts? Isn’t sending them light and love better than this negativity? Short answer: no way. We are in an emergency situation. The threats are substantial, ongoing, and unrelenting. When a toddler waves a loaded gun around, it’s not the time to try to enlighten him. It’s time for self-defense, not fluffy-bunny new age nostrums.”

The ritual itself can be performed with just a few items (which can be found at ExtraNewsFeed.com): an unflattering photo of Trump, a small orange candle, a Tower tarot card and bowls of water and salt. The practitioner must also take a pin and carve Trump’s name into the candle.

The items should be arranged around the practitioner in a “pleasing position.” Additional items needed are a feather, a white candle and an ashtray or dish filled with sand.

All participants are then urged to perform a prayer for protection prior to the intonation of the chant, which was allegedly created by a “member of a private magical order,” according to the Daily Mail. The chant, which calls for Trump to “fail utterly/That he may do no harm/To any human soul” and to protect everyone (not just those performing the witch ritual) from the consequences of Trump’s governance. The chant then targets Trump’s followers: “Bind them in chains / Bind their tongues / Bind their works / Bind their wickedness.”

The chant can be found in its entirety at ExtraNewsFeed.com as well.

The worldwide binding spell is scheduled to begin at midnight, February 24, to be timed to the Easter Standard Time Zone in the United States because “that is where Donald Trump lives/ works/ plays/tweets/plots the breaking of our government and society.”

Now, the witches are not certain that the binding spell will work first time out, which is why there are future dates to perform the binding (just in case). It is urged that everyone participate in the bindings until President Trump is no longer head of state.

