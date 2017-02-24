Are Kourtney Kardashian And Justin Bieber Dating Amid Scott Disick’s Partying?

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber appear to have rekindled their rumored romance.

As Scott Disick, the father of the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s three children, continues to face rumors of hard partying and relationships with other women, Kardashian and Bieber have stepped out in Los Angeles for the third time in recent weeks.

On February 23, Life & Style magazine shared a report regarding Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s latest outing and confirmed that the rumored couple was spotted together earlier this week on a “church date.” As for the possibility of them being “back on,” however, that was much less clear. While Kardashian and Bieber clearly have some sort of relationship with one another, it is hard to say whether they are friends, or if they are more than that.

Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t said much about Justin Bieber in the past, and when it comes to his comments about her, he’s done his best to maintain that they are not involved in a romantic relationship — at least he has in the past.

“No, no, but for real, she’s great,” Justin Bieber said several months ago, denying rumors of a romance. “I’ve known [the family] for years.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were first linked to one another in October 2015. At the time, Kardashian was fresh off a split from Scott Disick, who is the father of her three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. Then, in April of the following year, after Kardashian labeled herself a “Belieber” at one of Bieber’s Los Angeles concerts, a People Magazine claimed the alleged couple had been “hooking up on and off for a few months now.”

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” the source shares. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber continued to be spotted together until July of last year when they were seen enjoying a 4th of July visit to Miami. From there, Bieber embarked on a short-lived romance with Sofia Richie, the daughter of musician Lionel Richie, and things between he and Kardashian seemed to be sidelined.

Following their July 2016 outing, Kardashian and Bieber went their separate ways and for months, rumors swirled in regard to Kardashian’s possible reunion with Disick. After the pair enjoyed a number of vacations together in Mexico and Aspen, sources claimed they were back on, but they remained silent. Then, in late January, Kardashian and Disick reportedly called it quits for good after a fight in Costa Rica with her family, which prompted Disick to embark on a trip to Miami where he was seen spending time with several women.

In recent weeks, as Disick continues to face allegations of boozing and new romances, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been spotted together at church not once, but twice, and were also seen enjoying one another’s company at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California last month. Still, both celebrities continue to stay mum about the nature of their relationship.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres next month on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]