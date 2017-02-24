WWE News: Former Champion Confirms Return Appearance At ‘WrestleMania 33’

With a little more than a month to go until WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, there have been a lot of rumors regarding possible returns, but one former champion has confirmed they are on the way back. All of the speculation has this person coming back or that tag team returning to WWE, but there have not been many who have actually spoken up and said they will be there. Now, one very popular superstar from the past has said she will indeed be there.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Kelly Kelly showed up at Monday Night Raw in Las Vegas and hinted that she may work with WWE in the future. Immediately, rumors started that she was coming back and would soon return to the ring for the company, but nothing was really confirmed.

However, there is some solid info out there, and Wrestling Inc. reported that Kelly Kelly has herself confirmed she will make an appearance at WrestleMania 33, but is that all?

Kelly Kelly was recently a guest on Conversations with Maria Menounos where she was asked about heading back to WWE and if there was anything more to what she said at Raw. That is when the former WWE Divas Champion said she is definitely going to appear at WrestleMania 33, but she does not know if she will be wrestling or not.

While she doesn’t “believe” she will be wrestling, that doesn’t rule it out either.

She then stated that she meant what she said in the backstage interview at Monday Night Raw, where she declared she was interested in “one more run.” Of course, she’s not sure if or when it would happen, but the desire to return to WWE is definitely there.

During the interview with Menounos, Kelly Kelly also teased that she could be a part of one 2017 WWE Hall of Fame member’s induction. She said that she was helping the mystery inductee with their hair and style for the big event, but she refused to say who it is.

Looking back at Kelly Kelly’s career, it may not be that hard to figure it out.

Comicbook.com reported that one of the rumored inductees for this year is former WWE Women’s (three-time) and Divas Champion Beth Phoenix. For almost a decade, the “Glamazon” ruled the women’s division of the company and proved she is one of the most dominating superstars in history.

During her run, she had a rather long feud with Kelly Kelly, ironically leading to a tag team match at WrestleMania XXVIII that had Phoenix pair with Eve Torres against Kelly Kelly and Maria Menounos. Their feud actually lasted months and across a couple of years.

Honestly, their feud would make Kelly Kelly inducting Beth Phoenix into the Hall of Fame very fitting.

For now, Kelly Kelly is going to be a part of the company in one form or another come WrestleMania 33, but it could lead to much more. She hasn’t been in WWE since 2012 after having to leave wrestling for a while due to injuries, but she has since become healthy and is only 30-years-old.

Kelly Kelly heading back to WWE for even an appearance at WrestleMania 33 is a huge deal as fans loved her during her first run. Knowing that she is going to be at the pay-per-view will make a lot of casual fans sure to tune in, but will she stick around for a longer period of time? Maybe, the Hardy Boyz will return. Maybe, Victoria is making a comeback. There is a lot that isn’t known, but it is now confirmed that Kelly Kelly is going to be at the biggest event of the year.

[Featured Image by WWE]