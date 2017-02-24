Tarek And Christina El Moussa Getting Along; Did Split From Gary Anderson Help?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are getting along; at least, whenever they’re in front of the cameras or on stage together. Meanwhile, the Flip Or Flop set is completely free of drama, despite previous allegations that Tarek was using the set as his personal bully pulpit to humiliate and degrade Christina.

As E! Online reports, Tarek and Christina were recently spotted out and about in Garden Grove, California, in Orange County, filming an upcoming episode of Flip or Flop. Both seemed happy and were caught laughing and smiling at each other.

These photos show that Tarek and Christina El Moussa can absolutely work together despite their recent split: https://t.co/mCtiaLI2kd pic.twitter.com/xLb8QyxtFg — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2017

Later, Tarek himself posted a photo of himself and his and Christina’s kids hanging out at home, enjoying some family time, on social media.

#Party time at #Daddy’s house!!!! We #love to #WWE wrestle!!! #Bigboy is getting #strong!!???????????????????????? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

Also this week, both Tarek and Christina went on separate morning shows to talk about their marriage. Speaking on Good Morning America, in remarks made available via E! Online, Christina told host Michael Strahan that the two are doing their best to co-parent their children peacefully.

“Our primary focus is and always will be our kids. We continue to work together and there’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but, in the end, we’re just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents.”

THIS MORNING ON @GMA: EXCLUSIVE – Christina El Moussa, for the first time, speaks out LIVE about her life, her show and what lies ahead pic.twitter.com/KtbO1hf7Fl — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 21, 2017

Similarly, Tarek El Moussa sat down with Today‘s Joe Fryer to re-iterate Christina’s point: that they’re putting their differences aside in order to co-parent their kids.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to remain friendly. The number one goal is to co-parent our children and we have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents.”

That Tarek and Christina can be together in the same place without any drama is in sharp contrast to earlier reports that the couple basically hate each other. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, according to unsubstantiated statements made in a January In Touch Weekly report, Tarek would allegedly grab Christina’s butt or breasts while on-set, to publicly humiliate her. Further, says the source, he enjoyed being verbally abusive to her in front of the cast and crew as well.

“When she said the wrong thing and they had to do a retake, he got p****d. He often made her cry. Tarek found humor in humiliating his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired]. Tarek called Christina a ‘whore’ on set many times.”

In other Tarek and Christina El Moussa news, it appears that Gary Anderson, the pool contractor who allegedly contributed to the downfall of Christina and Tarek’s marriage, is out of the picture. As Us Weekly reported, Christina’s rep Cassandra Zebisch has confirmed that Gary Anderson and Christina are no longer an item.

“Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

Now that Gary Anderson is out of Christina’s life, and Tarek and Christina are getting along for the sake of their children, it appears that the pair may continue their working relationship on HGTV’s Flip Or Flop for the foreseeable future.

New episodes of Flip Or Flop, starring Tarek and Christina El Moussa, air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]