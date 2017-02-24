Is Brad Pitt Living In A Sober House? No, He Is Not, Despite Claims [Debunked]

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sealed court documents regarding their ongoing custody battle and divorce proceedings, it seems as though tabloids are taking to spewing out ridiculous and fabricated claims regarding the stars.

One such claim comes by way of the National Enquirer. The unreliable publication, known for spewing false details about celebrities, alleges that Brad Pitt has been residing at a sober house to get back on track. Gossip Cop relays the details that the tabloid includes in this ludicrous story.

“The National Enquirer blares in its new issue, ‘Brad In Hideout To Dry Out!’ It’s alleged Pitt is staying at a ‘secret beach retreat to kick booze and pot with [a] support group of pals.’ Writes the supermarket tabloid, ‘Brad Pitt has settled into a secret ‘sober house’ — where he’s battling his bad-boy addictions to drugs and booze with the help of a handpicked posse!'”

The ‘sober house’ the tabloid is referring to is actually simply a regular home that Pitt is residing at in Santa Barbara. The apparent insiders are simply drumming up false claims going off the actual details revealed from court documents regarding the fact that Jolie had demanded Pitt undergo drug and alcohol testing prior to being able to visit their six children.

The dubious source continues to suggest that Brad is undergoing rehab treatment and attempting to kick his habits.

“It’s been a huge lifestyle change, but Brad’s snuffed out the weed for good. He’s swapped joints for juicing, and beers for bike rides with buddies. He’s left the sins of the city behind for fresh sea air and a new start! His friends are keeping an eye on him and making sure he doesn’t get bored or lonely.”

A rep for Brad Pitt has, however, stamped out this false claim and even referred to the rumor as “complete and total nonsense.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been rumored to be heading for a split for months leading up to the shocking announcement made by Jolie on September 19 of 2016. The announcement was made following an incident on a private jet which reportedly involved an intoxicated Pitt lunging at the estranged couple’s teenage son, Maddox. Following this point an FBI investigation was launched against Pitt revolving around possible abuse towards the children, yet the Allied star was cleared.

Since that point, however, the former A-list couple, who had been together for 12 years, became the subject of ongoing headlines regarding their court battle for their kids. As noted, Angelina Jolie requested that Pitt be tested for drug and alcohol use four times monthly if he wished to see their children.

In early January, the pair finally agreed to seal court documents to avoid their personal drama from continuing as front page news. Unfortunately, just as the headlines seemed to be less and less frequent, filmmaker Ian Halperin stepped forward indicating that he was in the process of putting together a tell-all about the relationship between Brad and Angelina from its beginning. The filmmaker even insists that the two were estranged for a whole year prior to Angelina releasing the statement that she was filing for divorce from Brad.

The Daily Mail notes details about the film that is in the works by Halperin.

“The 52-year-old investigative journalist has promised to expose the intimate details behind their break-up and has claimed the Hollywood duo were estranged for more than a year before their split in September 2016.A source told The Sun: ‘This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out.”

The journalist has insisted that he will tell the story from both sides and will reveal footage that has never been seen of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

