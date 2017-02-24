Oprah Winfrey Has No Regrets About Not Having Children

Oprah Winfrey recently revealed during an interview with Good Housekeeping that she did not have any regrets about not having children let alone wanting them. Oprah Winfrey is considered one of the most successful TV icons in history. She’s is a producer, an actress, and she even founded the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. The 68-year-old has been with her partner Stedman Graham since 1987 and she revealed that she never wanted to be a mom.

She said that she simply didn’t have the patience adding that she had the patience for puppies. For her, the girls from her academy are like children of her own and she felt that it was rewarding.

“It is more rewarding than I would ever have imagined. I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain.”

Hangin' with @reesewitherspoon ,@mindykaling the Mrs's from Wrinkle in Time, sending ❤️ your way Valentines. #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

How did Oprah deal with pressure?

She said that she was being pressured to have children as well as to get married. The philanthropist has remained unmarried but has been with her partner for 30 years. She said that she knew she would not be the kind of person who would regret not having children because she felt like she was more of a mother to the world’s children.

She once opened up and talked about a baby she once had and unfortunately lost while she was 14-years-old. Her premature son who she had named Canaan died in hospital weeks after she had given birth. She had spoken before about not wanting any more children to The Hollywood Reporter and she had said that if she had children her kids would hate her. She added that they would have ended up on a show similar to the Oprah show and they would talk about her and that something in her life would have to suffer and it would have been her children.

In her interview with Good Housekeeping she said that love knew no boundaries and it didn’t matter if the child came from the womb if the love is real then the caring is pure.

Happy sledding from our hill to yours❄️ A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Oprah’s weight struggles

The talk show host revealed that she had found a sense of freedom after losing weight and managing to keep the weight off. She believed that her weight had become her shield and it kept her from doing things. She said that you wouldn’t have to do certain things such as going to a party if you didn’t have a dress because nothing was going to fit you. The star shared that she had finally reached a pointed where she no longer wanted to hide behind her comfort. It may be quite hard to believe that the star had issues with herself as she oozed a lot of self-confidence no matter what it was she did. She even said it herself that she knew that it would be strange for someone in the public eye but it had become her shield and her shame. She’s managed to lose over three stones and she has said that she had managed to fight her issues and that she now felt liberated and that it was something she had been looking for her whole life.

“Now I feel liberated! It’s the thing I have been looking for my whole life. To feel a sense of freedom. The taste of freedom? There is nothing better than that!”

She has revealed in a past interview that she had been a food addict despite not liking the term she found that she was one and that had punished herself for being one. She believed at the time that her battle hadn’t ended despite admitting that she had a problem. She shared that despite all the fame and all the success it didn’t mean anything if one couldn’t’ fit into their own clothes.

Loved meeting with some real @WeightWatchers members! #livefully A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:50am PST

[Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images]