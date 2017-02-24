The Tape Leak That Took Down Billy Bush Was Allegedly A ‘Today’ Inside Job

Well, it sounds like the people or person behind getting Billy Bush fired all worked for NBC, and some suggest that it was closer to home than Bush would like to believe. The person who leaked the tape where Bush was goading Donald Trump might have been part of the crew on the Today show, where Billy Bush was reportedly not well liked, especially by the on-air talent, according to Page Six. And sources for the gossip site are reporting that when the leak taped was aired, Billy Bush was in tears.

When the Billy Bush/Donald Trump tape was leaked, Today immediately suspended Bush, and his co-workers each gave on-air statements saying that Bush was suspended until further notice, says the Inquisitr. Some of his co-workers hid their disdain better than others, but sources say that Bush was universally disliked.

Page Six says sources have confirmed that it was someone at Today in the NBC newsroom that leaked the unedited tape of Billy Bush and Donald Trump engaging in misogynistic “locker room talk” and speaking of grabbing women against their will. Billy Bush’s former gig at Access Hollywood was planning on airing an edited version of the video at a later date, but the leaker knew it would do more damage leaked earlier, and to the Washington Post.

Supposedly, Access Hollywood was taking too long to air the video, so it was sent out in a way the leaker knew it would do the most damage.

“The tape was leaked by the NBC News division, by somebody at the Today show. NBC News knew for a while about the existence of the tape. Billy himself had told them about it. People in the news division became frustrated that Access Hollywood was taking too long to air it and decided it had to come out.”

And the leaking of the tape was said to have another purpose, which was to get rid of Billy Bush, as the more important on-air talent didn’t like him.

“The leaked tape served a dual purpose: It helped get Bush out of the way — Matt Lauer didn’t like him and felt he was a liability — and NBC thought it would derail Trump. But all it did was crush Billy, and, ironically, his own network was behind it.”

Ironically, sources say that Billy Bush was the master of his own undoing, says the Daily Mail, as he bragged to the crew and cast of Today that the video existed. Bush was with Today in Brazil for the 2016 Rio Olympics and wanted to impress everyone by talking about his “in” with Republic presidential candidate Donald Trump. But when the tape actually leaked, Bush was said to be in tears.

And reportedly, there was no internal investigation into who actually leaked the tape to the Washington Post, and there won’t be any kind of witch hunt to name the exact person behind the undoing of Billy Bush and his career.

But recently, another rumor surfaced, saying that it was somebody at the West Coast office of NBC, where Billy Bush had worked previously, who was behind the leak. This person was said to have hated Bush. At the time, the tape was thought to have harmed Bush and Trump, but in the end, the only career that was ended was Billy Bush’s.

Billy Bush is said to be ramping up to participate on the new season of Dancing With the Stars as a career comeback.

Who do you think leaked the Billy Bush video? Do you think that someone from Today was behind it?

