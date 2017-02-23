‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Spoilers: Season Finale Reveals Wes’ Killer!

With the latest episode of the hit Viola Davis-led series set to air tonight, the latest How to Get Away with Murder spoilers suggest that we will soon find out who, precisely, killed Wes. Both the fans and the actors have narrowed it down to two possible suspects, but as is often the case with this show, we may just have a total surprise coming out of left field! So, who really killed Wes?

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read How To Get Away With Murder spoilers.

First, according to the latest How To Get Away With Murder spoilers from Variety, they believe that Connor is the culprit for Wes’ murder. And they believe that, on tonight’s season finale, Connor will confess to the crime.

“Was Connor truly trying to save Wes? Or did he hurt him and was trying to make up for a deadly mistake? ‘One could argue that looks like Connor is trying to save Wes,’ Falahee proposed, speaking to Variety and a small group of reporters earlier this year. When prodded about the theory of Connor being guilty, Falahee quipped, ‘Sure, but who kills someone and then is like, ‘You know what, I’m actually going to do chest compressions’?'”

On the other hand, the latest How To Get Away With Murder spoilers from E! News suggest that they know, for a fact, that Connor couldn’t be Wes’s killer. The outlet spoke to Jack Falahee, the actor who plays Connor, and he admitted that he hated talking about the show because so many people were accusing him of being Wes’s killer.

And he’s here to inform everyone that he knows, for a fact, that his character isn’t a killer.

“I try not to go on social media unless I’m doing it for work because I think it’s melting my brain, but I was on Snapchat…and I start getting all these snaps from people and they’re like, ‘I hate Connor so much! You killed Wes.’ And I was like, ‘What? Why are people–Oh yeah, of course. It’s Friday, the show was on last night. Everyone thinks you killed Wes.’ So, you know, there’s been a lot of comments here and there about people being dismayed about that. But I’m confused why people are jumping to that conclusion when the preview…clearly shows him doing CPR on Wes. If anything, it would be like, ‘You’re a hero! You tried to save Wes!'”

Finally, the latest How to Get Away with Murder spoilers from Romper suggest something completely out of left field: Wes isn’t really dead!

Rather than simply be wishful fan thinking, the outlet provides very solid evidence to prove that Wes isn’t really dead.

“The medical examiner told Nate that Wes died before the fire, but then she quickly changed her mind later on, claiming further examination proved her first assessment wrong. So what is the truth? From there, when Laurel and Nate went to see Wes’ body, it was gone, supposedly missing. However, the DA later confessed that she had it moved and then cremated, but did she really? Or is Wes really alive but she had to come up with an excuse for why there’s no body so she said it was cremated. Suspicious.”

What do you think of these latest How To Get Away With Murder spoilers? Do you believe that Connor killed Wes, or do you believe the off theory that Wes is, in fact, still alive?

Leave your thoughts about the latest How To Get Away With Murder spoilers in the comments below.

[Featured Image by ABC]