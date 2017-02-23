Kylie Jenner Highlighter: Here’s How To Buy The Star’s Latest Beauty Product

After the massive success of her beauty line, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood broke some big news this week that her Kylie Jenner highlighter was officially on the way. On Wednesday, Kylie announced that her line of Kylighters would hit her online store starting on February 28, and although the price still hasn’t been released, she has revealed that the product will come in six different shades. And if their debut is anything like when her Kylie Lip Kits first went on sale in April 2016, expect to see these highlighters sell out within minutes.

Kylie first introduced the highlighters to her Snapchat followers when she sent out swatches of the colors and photos of the packaging. Then, she moved to Instagram, showing off a video of all the different shades and announcing their official sale date. It didn’t take long before her Instagram post exploded with excited comments from her fans, who have been demanding a highlighter for practically as long as Kylie Cosmetics has been in existence. And thanks to Kylie’s business savvy and past successes, there’s little doubt that her Kylighters will follow suit.

“Can’t hold it in any longer.. My HIGHLIGHTERS launch in 6 DAYS!!! Worked extra hard on these for you guys & I really hope you love this silky formula as much as I do,” she wrote.

As they appeared in her Snapchat and Instagram video, the Kylie Jenner highlighter shades that will be available during this launch seem to be food-themed and include Banana Split, Strawberry Shortcake, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Cherry, French Vanilla, and Cotton Candy Cream. The variety of glittery shades is guaranteed to look good on any skin tone, and for fans who want to get the star’s look, it just became a whole lot easier. And if you aren’t a fan of any of these six, don’t be disappointed yet. If the Kylighters go the way of her lip kits, more colors will be introduced in the future. Meanwhile, keep those Fingers crossed!

Although this is the first time Kylie has released a product like this one, there’s been a lot of speculation over whether she’s been working on a highlighter — especially after she filed a trademark for Kylighter last November, as Teen Vogue initially reported. Now, it seems like her dream is finally coming to life, and it will definitely be interesting to see if it matches up to previous launches of Kylie Cosmetics. Her first batch of lip kits sold out in just under 30 minutes, so these Kylighters have a lot to live up to.

Can't hold it in any longer .. My HIGHLIGHTERS launch in 6 DAYS!!! Worked extra hard on these for you guys & I really hope you love this silky formula as much as I do …????tune into my Snapchat right now to see all the swatches #feb28 #kylighters @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Fans dying to get their hands on the Kylie Jenner highlighter of their choice should be sure to check Kylie’s Instagram and Twitter for updates since she often uses social media to keep her followers in the loop first.

Not too many details have been made public about them just yet, but when those highlighters go on sale at 3:00 PM ET on February 28, they’re most likely going to disappear immediately. Not that another crazy, popular debut would be surprising — for Kylie, it’s just become par for the course. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if, before long, her list of products ran the full cosmetic gamut. Kylie Jenner foundation, anyone? For this reality star turned beauty mogul, anything is possible.

Are you excited for Kylie’s highlighter launch, or are you planning to sit this one out? Hit the comments and let us know what you’re thinking!

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]