Guardian Con Infoblast Reveals Huge Charity Invitational, News, And More

Professor Broman, King Gothalion, and Kevin Murray hosted their second infoblast for Guardian Con, which is head to Tampa, Florida on June 30. As the highly-anticipated event creeps closer, the trio continues their planning for Guardian Con.

In a recent article by the Inquisitr, the first Guardian Con infoblast was a huge success, as it was the first introduction to Guardian Con 2017. On their Twitch channel, Gothalion, Broman, and Murray unveiled the latest on Guardian Con.

Ticketing

The space at the Florida State Fairgrounds will offer 88,000 square feet, which is 33,000 more than Destiny Community Con in 2016. VIPs are able to enter the convention at 10 a.m. on both days. General admission will be allowed in at 11 a.m. There is no set end time, but the event will end on the main stage. No tickets will be sold at the door, so most of the lines will be inside this year. VIP or regular ticket holders can line up as early as 8 a.m.

Event attendees should show up with a ticket in paper form or a mobile ticket with a picture of the barcode on it. Without the bar code, there will be no admission. The barcode will be scanned on day one. From there, a physical pass will be given out. There’s a two-day version, a VIP version, a Saturday version and a Friday version. If you’re a two-day customer, simply show the pass on the second day to enter.

Meet and Greets

According to Broman, Gothalion, and Murray, the focus is slightly switching the primary focus from an all-Destiny convention to that of a charity-focused convention. Therefore, more than just Destiny community members will be present to meet as many fans as possible. For example, famed Twitch broadcaster Ellohime will be there. As Murray puts it, celebrating the community is key, then it’s about growing the convention from there.

There will be one two-plus hour session during the Guardian Con meet-and-greet section. Fifteen to 20 personalities will be at each meet-and-greet. Featured creators will be hand-picked. Sixty to 80 will be featured altogether.

VIP Ticket Holders

According to reports, 750 people got VIP tickets, and they sold out in three and a half hours. There will be no other VIP tickets. Along with an early entry, being a VIP offers priority theater seating. Three theaters will exist at Guardian Con, but seating is limited. The podcast theater seats 250 people, which is about 40 VIP people, for an example. The main stage theater is another. The VIP lounge is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and it feature have food catered. Furniture will also be available. LevelUp Foods will supply “Guardian Con Survival Pack,” and more information will be available at a later date.

Theatres

As mentioned earlier, three theaters will offer everything from a panel on dating to a blockbuster main event involving $50,000 for St. Jude. The podcast theater will feature eight podcasts each day. Five are already confirmed, while Guardian Con officials are looking for three more that aren’t related to Destiny. Up to six people can be on the stage and can broadcast to their channel live and record for an episode on iTunes, Podbean, etc. The five confirmed podcasts are Guardian Radio, Crucible Radio, Destiny Reset Podcast, Destiny Community Podcast, and The Jam. Convention members must get an RSVP for The Jam and Guardian Radio.

The next theater will be a Q&A Workshop and can hold between 300 and 500 people. It will be a space to ask questions in an intimate environment. Workshops will focus on content creation and development on many levels. This theater’s space will be extremely limited.

Guardian Con’s main stage will feature the bulk of the convention. Stadium seating will be available. Two of the panels will include a United Kingdom YouTube panel hosted by broadcaster My Name is Byf. Musical acts, including Meganyy and Lady Desiree, will perform.

Charity Stream

Professor Broman announced the dates of the charity stream. This year, it will be 24-hours long for seven days and run from June 22 to June 29. Big, headlining events are being searched for every day. It will be a charity event that will include more than just the Destiny directory. Those interested in the charity stream, when Broman has available times, will let the community know.

St. Jude Charity Invitational

The main event of Guardian Con will include a Destiny PvP Invitational that features eight teams from Destiny’s competitive realm. Popular teams such as iAM, BombSquadKittens, and Tier 1 are already confirmed for the 4v4 tournament. Four more teams will be invited, but the eighth team has to win another tournament leading up to Guardian Con. More information will be presented later on that subject. The winner will hand St. Jude a check for $50,000 in their team’s name at the end of Guardian Con, along with a trophy and more.

Other miscellaneous information was also presented during the Guardian Con infoblast. Parents can enjoy coffee and concessions in a new parents’ lounge. Just like last year, an art gallery is an option for young artists. It’s $250 for space on the wall, which the artist can profit from by selling their art.

One of the new features at Guardian Con is an interactive mobile app that is currently in testing. Anyone can donate to St. Jude through the app. It will feature an event countdown called the “Path of the Attendee,” which attendees can earn achievements for being there. The app allows those to form a fire team at the event for team activities. Murray said it won’t be released publicly until a few weeks from Guardian Con.

Murray mentioned the addition of a better security process. Attendees will be subject to any pat-downs, metal detectors, and bag searches. On top of sheriff’s deputies that will be present, Guardian Con is hiring a private security firm and a security team directly from the Fairgrounds.

Six food trucks were requested with gluten-free options, but the final number isn’t confirmed just yet. Unlike Destiny Community Con, there won’t be a sole location for an after party. Several locations will be available. Not everything available on the merchandise store will be at Guardian Con. Lastly, Executive Car Services is offering a promotional code to Guardian Con members. The promo code is “Jude2,” and all information can be found on their website linked previously.

Destiny Community Con was able to raise over $500,000, detailed in a GameRantreport. On multiple occasions, Gothalion, Broman, and Murray are setting the goal at $1-million to benefit those at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Stay tuned for all the latest on Guardian here, or on their official Twitter account.

[Featured Image by Guardian Con – used with permission]