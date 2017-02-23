Was It Intentional Or Malfunction? Bella Hadid Nip Slip At Milan Fashion Week

Recently, the sisters joined the masses of models as they strutted down in Alberta Ferretti’s autumn and winter 2018 Collection at the Milan Fashion Week. The designer brand is known for feminine silhouettes and soft chiffon dresses, so it comes to a little shock when Bella Hadid walked the runway in sheer clothing. Still, she surprised us all when she suffered a nip slip while strutting down the catwalk. Was that intentionally done or is she another victim of wardrobe malfunction?

First up, we have Alberta Ferretti!

Even if she has just started modeling last year, Bella Hadid has already caught the attention of numerous fashion bosses and has graced the runway for countless of times under high-fashion designer brands. Just like her older sister, Gigi Hadid, they are frontrunners when it comes to walking the runway for every international fashion week—be it from London to New York.

The 20-year-old model started her Milan Fashion week with a bang! On Wednesday, Bella walked for the designer, Alberta Ferretti and well, we had been blown away as she effortlessly owned the catwalk. Bella first took the stage a black-and-white semi-sheer chiffon dress which showcases her slender figure and bust. She went braless for the number, but her nude lace underwear was perfectly seen in that catchy number.

Although ankle-length and long sleeved, the striped number could still make heads turn as it features a striking navy flower at the upper left of the dress aside from its almost see-through material. We then zoomed in on Bella’s striking looks backstage: the model put up her raven chest-length hair in a gorgeous updo that delicately framed her face. Her matte makeup was on point and that pop of bright red eyeshadow just looks perfect on her as it accentuates her green eyes.

Bella Hadid, Blanca Padilla and Elsa Hosk backstage at Alberta Ferretti FW17. #MFW pic.twitter.com/cFrimmeQCO — Hadid News (@HadidNews) February 23, 2017

Next number is uh…a sheer cape

The Weeknd’s ex then paraded the catwalk for the second time in a completely see-through gown which showcases some serious amount of skin. She might as well be wearing a bikini if that’s what she’s going to be modeling around. Nevertheless, Bella confidently flaunted her toned physique and lithe legs.

Her bosom was also on full display allowing her to flash her nipple in the process. The statuesque model showed no signs of being flustered as she continued her walk. The second number she wore features a velvet cape with few sequin stars and golden lining.

Bella Hadid backstage at Alberta Ferretti FW17. #MFW pic.twitter.com/4Z56rtePZa — Hadid News (@HadidNews) February 23, 2017

The strings were tied at the neck, but it wasn’t able to offer the protection of covering an unnecessary nip slip.

Wearing high-heeled boots with the same emblazoned pattern, the stunner completed the look with a golden old-fashioned mask and expensive-looking earrings. The theme of the collection mixes the modern and traditional style of fashion.

Malfunction or not, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister proved her model prowess as she took no notice of the nip slip. Besides, she wasn’t the only model who had her cleavage on full display. There was Sara Sampaio, who also walked for the designer, wearing an ethereal sheer purple gown.

Old-and-new themes are the new in!

Alberta Ferretti closed her fashion show by letting models wore her new collection of old-meets-new theme. It features chunky heeled shoes while wearing gold drop earrings, 3D print in soft chiffon, and frilled floral statements. The models mirror the theme by putting on a black knit sweater with the days of the week printed on the front. They paired it with traditional-looking maxi skirts in bold colors.

The models then went back again on the runway side-by-side for the finale as they welcome the tumultuous applause by the audience. The high-profile designer herself then took the stage to thank the crowd for their support and compliments.

[Featured Image by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images]