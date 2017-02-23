BTS Allegedly Copy BIGBANG T.O.P.’s Performance, Outraged Fans Ask For Apology

BTS face yet another plagiarism controversy with fellow K-Pop group BIGBANG. This time, the Bangtan Boys were accused of copying T.O.P.’s “no signal” performance at the 6th GAON Chart Music Awards.

On February 22, several K-Pop groups graced the 6th GAON Chart Music Awards held at Jamshil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul. The spectacular event was hosted by Super Junior’s Lee Teuk and MAMAMOO’s Solar. The ceremony was filled with impressive performances from different K-Pop personalities including BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, GOT7, EXO, and BTS. The boys of BTS wowed fans as they performed their big hits “Save Me” and “Blood, Sweat & Tears.”

However, BTS’ performance during the event drew negative remarks from BIGBANG fans. According to reports, avid fans of BIGBANG were outraged after watching BTS on stage. Apparently, BIGBANG fans, more commonly known as VIPs, claimed that BTS copied the “no signal” concept and setup from T.O.P.’s previous performances. These fuming fans pointed out the obvious similarities in the two performances.

During BTS’ performance at the 6th GAON Chart Music Awards, the seven-member boy band kicked off their “Save Me” song number with a “no signal” screen. This is evidently similar to BIGBANG member T.O.P.’s solo performances in numerous concerts. In a short clip shared on Twitter, the intro in each performance look almost identical (BIGBANG’s T.O.P.’s clip plays above while BTS’ at the bottom).

BIGBANG’s die-hard fans are now demanding an apology from BTS, something that the BTS’ fans strongly opposed to. Apparently, BIGBANG’s VIPs are so upset that they launched a hashtag trend, #노_시그널_사과해주세요, which roughly translates to #No_Signal_PleaseApologize.

Fans were quick to voice out their dismay about the alleged plagiarism of BTS and took to social media to express their opinions.

One user pointed out, “It’s OBVIOUSLY copying someone’s IDEA. Don’t be stupid, you will feel the same when other’s copied bts’ concept.”

Another user commented, “we had enough…set things straight if you really respect Bigbang! apologize and give credit!”

Then there’s this user who put it simply as, “No Signal, No Brain, No Concept, No Idea, No Notion.”

On the other hand, BTS’ fans were also quick to defend the group claiming that BIGBANG did not invent the “no signal” concept and that the VIPs are just “overreacting.” They also strongly oppose VIPs demand for an apology.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment already released its official statement about the controversy following what seems to be uncontrollable reactions from fans of BTS and BIGBANG. According to the agency, BTS are not responsible for the alleged “copying” because the stage was not set up by them.

“Our side did not prepare the production for BTS’ stage in general. These complaints have nothing to do with us.”

This is not the first BTS has been dragged in plagiarism controversy with BIGBANG. In May of 2016, fandoms of both groups were engaged in a heated debate after numerous photos of evident similarities between concepts and outfits of BIGBANG and BTS surfaced online. One netizen pointed out in detail the said similarities and even made a side-by-side comparison of the two groups.

One user commented, “They do look similar. With their faces covered, I thought they were the same group,” pointing out the similarities in their fashion style.

Another one wrote, “Wooooow, I heard they plagiarized their lyrics too, they really are something,” claiming that BTS also copied lyrics as well.

So far, BIGBANG and BTS have not officially commented on the latest controversy attached to them. Fans of both groups continue to show their all out support and defend their respective boy bands. Check out the complete videos of the controversial “no signal” intro of BIGBANG’s T.O.P. and BTS’ performances in the videos below.

