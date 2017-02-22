Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck’s Fluid Relationship, Divorce May Not Happen

It has been nearly two years since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced that they were separating and heading to a divorce. Since that point, media hysteria ensued and the estranged couple were thrown into being the constant subject of front page news for not only the surprising split but also for a “nanny scandal” that cropped up and allegedly involved Affleck and the couple’s former nanny Christina Ouzounian.

The actor denied allegations, however, and Garner finally spoke out regarding the claims, stating in an interview with Vanity Fair months later that the news of a supposed affair had nothing to do with why they had separated, adding that the two had decided to separate months prior.

VF reminds of Garner’s words in the exclusive chat.

“Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

Since this point, Ben and Jen have continued to co-parent their three children amicably, even ensuring to take their little ones away on family vacations to Europe, and most recently on a ski getaway. Affleck has also continued to reside on the same property as Garner and the kids which has sparked rumors over the last few months that the two are not going to divorce.

Sources close to the stars have come forward and confirmed that Jen and Ben are carrying on much like they had even for years leading up to their separation and speculate that the estranged couple will not fully divorce as they keep working through their issues.

Aol shares words of various sources on the subject of the star couple’s divorce, noting the relationship as “fluid,” stating “that the pair’s ‘relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed’ regarding their relationship status.”

The source adds that Garner and Affleck, who have been married for 10 years, “have been working on their relationship for the past few years,” and this causes it to be “unclear what the future holds for them.”

Jen and Ben are entirely committed to putting their children first, which means working things through so that they can both be present in the lives of their three kids- Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.

The insider goes on to relay that Affleck and Garner are completely focused on making the best lives for their family, despite their differences.

“Regardless of their relationship with each other, they will always protest the kids and spend time together for them. Their goals remain the same […] It’s a fluid situation.”

So what is really going on in the relationship between Jen and Ben? The question revolves around whether the divorce will ever be finalized. In early 2016, Jen was adamant that the marriage was over, when chatting in her exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

“It was a real marriage. It wasn’t for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work.”

It was also evident during this interview, however, that Garner’s love for her estranged husband has not left her and that she continues to respect him, despite their difficulties.