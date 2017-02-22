Brad Pitt Is ‘Disappointed’ Angelina Jolie Spoke Publicly About Their Split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie just can’t get along. Following Jolie’s revealing interview about her divorce, an insider told Hollywood Life that Pitt is “disappointed” with his ex-wife and doesn’t think she should be acting like the victim.

Jolie recently gave her first in-depth interview since filing for divorce in September and she wasn’t afraid to let the emotions flow. In her confessional to BBC News, the actress admitted that the split has been hard on the entire family. She didn’t reveal too many spoilers about the breakup but did tear up when discussing the divorce.

“It was very difficult,” Jolie explained. “Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family has been through a difficult time.”

According to Huffington Post, Jolie also talked about the divorce’s impact on her six kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Not only does she hope her family will come out stronger after the divorce, but she admitted that her sole focus is on the children.

“We are a family, and we always will be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” Jolie shared. “Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My focus is my children, our children and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Despite Jolie’s show of emotions, Pitt was not impressed. Instead, sources claim that the World War Z star was “disappointed” with the interview and thought that Jolie was trying to play the victim. After watching the interview, all Pitt wants to do is get the divorce over and their custody arrangement finalized.

Pitt and Jolie have been locked in an intense custody battle for their kids since day one of the split. In the months after Jolie’s initial filing, Pitt was accused of child abuse during an incident with Maddox on a private plane. The actor was investigated by the FBI and later cleared of all the allegations.

Last month, the couple released their first joint statement since the breakup. The estranged couple explained that they were hiring a private judge to handle the divorce moving forward, signaling a change in strategy and hinting that an agreement might be close at hand.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the statement concluded.

The change in tone followed Brad Pitt’s re-emergence in the public eye after the child abuse rumors. According to News, Pitt made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes and received a standing ovation from the audience. The reception was a clear sign that Hollywood was taking Pitt’s side in the divorce and caused Jolie to re-think her strategy.

In fact, the actress is reportedly considering hiring a public relations expert to help transform her image. Jolie has expressed her disdain for PR reps in the past, but the shift in public opinion against her has apparently changed her opinion.

While it isn’t clear how close Pitt and Jolie are to settling their divorce, In Touch Weekly reports that Pitt is now permitted unsupervised visits with the kids. Pitt was visiting the children sporadically and under the guidance of a therapist.

“He’s become a much more promi­nent figure in the kids’ lives, and they seem to be doing a lot better now that things have calmed down,” an insider revealed.

The source added that Pitt has stayed overnight with a few of the children but still hasn’t repaired his relationship with Maddox and Pax.

[Featured Image by Tim Whitby/Getty Images]