‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Future Of ‘Chabby’ – EP On Chad And Abigail’s Fate

Days Of Our Lives fans were looking forward to Chad and Abigail reuniting. However, things have not been going smoothly for the couple. Things are about to get even more complicated because Chad and Gabi passionately kissed while locked in a storage unit. Is there any hope for “Chabby?” Recently, executive producer Ken Corday spoke about the new head writer, which characters will get more screen time, and the future of Chad and Abby.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives has been renewed for Season 52. That is great news since there were rumors that the soap opera could get canceled. Also, Dena Higley was fired and Ron Carlivati was chosen to replace her as head writer. Ryan Quan, who was part of the co-head writing team is now a creative consultant. That means there will be another year of drama, suspense, and romance in Salem. It also means there will be some major changes later this year.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, executive producer Ken Corday revealed what to expect from the new head writer. Something that was brought up was Chad and Abigail, also referred to as “Chabby.” With Gabi kissing Chad in the storage unit and being half-dressed, what does this mean for Marci Miller’s character? Fans shouldn’t worry because Corday had good news to share.

“Chad and Abby are a rooting interest for the viewers, and they’re going to have to go through a lot of hurdles, but they’re the end game.”

However, before that happens, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the same publication reveal that things will get tough. Later this week, Chad DiMera will confess what really happened with Gabi Hernandez. This breaks Abby’s heart and she unravels. Things must get better, though, because by the end of the week, Chad will decide to fight for his marriage and recommit to his wife.

With Gabi having such strong feelings for Chad, how will the youngest DiMera prevent this from happening in the future? They both live in the same town and Salem is pretty small. It would be next to impossible to avoid each other. There is also the issue of what this will do to Gabi and Abby’s friendship. Even though Chad and Gabi began a romance before, everyone believed that Abigail was dead. It took a little time, but Marci Miller’s character moved past it. It is difficult to predict if these two will ever be friends again or if the betrayal will just be too much.

Ken Corday also revealed that the new head writer plans to include more scenes with Brady Black, Nicole Walker, Chloe Lane, and Eric Brady. This week, Chloe won custody of baby Holly. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chloe will tell Brady she is taking Parker and Holly to New York. Nadia Bjorlin’s character announces they are leaving that night. So, Chloe either changes her mind about moving or returns at some point. If she stays, then perhaps there is a chance for Nicole to get custody of her biological daughter.

Also, two Salem residents accuse Brady of being in love with Nicole. Chloe believes that is why he is by Nicole’s side no matter what. However, the truth is that the real reason has to do with the way Chloe is handling everything. Her feelings about Deimos Kiriakis are understandable. However, to not allow Nicole to hold her baby, see the little girl, or even have supervised visitation is cruel and harsh.

The other person who thinks Brady loves Nicole is Deimos. He has never believed that Brady’s feelings for Nicole were platonic. Now that the two are broken up, he will probably get even more jealous of the time she spends with Brady. As for what else to expect from Vincent Irizarry‘s character, She Knows reported that in the next few weeks, he will plan to kidnap Holly. Perhaps the tragedy will bring the former best friends closer and just maybe, baby Holly can be a part of Nicole’s life.

What do you think of “Chabby” being endgame? Are you looking forward to Chad and Abigail finding some happiness on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Corday Productions]