Christina El Moussa Suffered Miscarriage With Tarek

During a recent interview on Good Morning America with Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa, she revealed a few reasons why her marriage with Tarek El Moussa failed. Christina and Tarek filed for divorce in January 2017, and had separated towards the end of last year.

HGTV’s favorite home improvement couple has called it quits, but that’s old news.

Tune in tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8 am to @goodmorningamerica ???? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

During a Good Morning America interview, Christina El Moussa revealed that their marriage had its own host of problems, just like most. She also mentioned that there was not one single situation or event that broke their marriage. Christina explained that it was many problems that ultimately led to their mutual decision to file for a divorce.

My cute crazy fun funny amazing Valentine's … about to have heart shaped pizza and cookies (Tays pick) perfect night in ❤ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Christina has stressed that she and Tarek want to be the best parents to their children through the divorce process, and still want to continue to be co-stars in the popular home improvement show. Christina and Tarek El Moussa worked together before they started dating, and plan to continue working together now that they are divorced.

Soon after HGTV started Flip or Flop back in 2013, Tarek El Moussa, Christina’s then-husband, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. A month later, Tarek was also diagnosed with testicular cancer. Christina told People Magazine that during this difficult time, while Tarek was undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, Christina and Tarek had also made the decision to try for another child by means of in vitro fertilization. Christina suffered a miscarriage in 2014.

Tarek El Moussa has been cancer free after three years from diagnosis. He celebrated on Instagram recently, sharing a text from his doctor.

Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

After the miscarriage, Christina soon conceived and gave birth to their son Brayden, but their marriage stress was at an all-time high. She returned to work soon after Brayden entered the world, and that didn’t help their communication problems. It got to the point where they wouldn’t even drive to the set together.

In the Good Morning America interview, Christina is quoted saying, “Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s personal lives. It is what it is, and we are going through a divorce and eventually we will be dating other people. I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life, and I just hope he’s happy.”

This is an interesting comment, considering that both Christina and Tarek have been less than happy with each other’s choice in dating partners. Tarek was recently seen with a younger blonde on a date in California; Christina was dating their home contractor Gary Anderson but they have recently split.

On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

Although their marriage has had its share of troubles, both Christina and Tarek El Moussa seem committed to their children on social media. Do you think Christina and Tarek will be able to maintain a civil relationship on Flip or Flop?

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]