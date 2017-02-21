‘Days Of Our Lives’ Renewed For Season 52 – ‘DOOL’ 2018 Is Confirmed

Days Of Our Lives fans were worried when rumors of a cancellation went viral. However, viewers can be assured that Salem is sticking around for another year. Today it was reported that NBC renewed DOOL for Season 52. The network president has issued a statement and executive producer Ken Corday also spoke about the exciting news.

Several weeks ago, The Hollywood Reporter wrote about Megyn Kelley’s new deal with NBC. In that article, it was suggested that a morning talk show could be replaced with Kelley’s new show. However, some noted that an early afternoon time slot could also be chosen. As fans know, Days Of Our Lives airs at 1 p.m. in most areas of the country.

“And insiders note that 1 p.m., when the soap Days of Our Lives currently airs, is more likely.”

This led to panic among fans. Then, there were rumors that some actors on the soap opera were already informed that there may not be a DOOL in 2018. More recently, executive producer Ken Corday spoke to Soap Opera Digest. The topic in the latest issue of the soap opera magazine was on Ron Carlivati, the new head writer. During the conversation, the Days Of Our Lives cancellation rumors were brought up.

“It was not comfortable being pulled into mainstream press for me or for the viewers or for the employees. I think that has passed us now that the talk show is she’ll be going to the Today show.”

Corday was also asked if there was any news on a renewal. The executive producer didn’t want to make any assumptions but hinted that he was confident it would be picked up for another season.

Last month, Robert Greenblatt, entertainment chairman of NBC, told TV Line that no decision had been made. Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, he said the decision to renew or cancel would not be made for a few months. However, he believed that the long-running series would continue to air on the network.

Greenblatt also shared his thoughts on the assumption that Megyn Kelley’s arrival to NBC could jeopardize a show that has been on the air for 50 years. He stated that it was a “bad assumption.” He added that it was too early to predict anything and that daytime time slots include a lot of hours, so there was flexibility.

Even though DOOL ratings are not the best, the soap opera has a lot of loyal viewers. There are several factors that go into renewal and cancellation decisions. Ratings are only one of them. This is why some shows with high viewership are canceled anyway while others that are not so successful stay on the air. As the Inquisitr previously speculated, if Megyn Kelley did get a 1 p.m. time slot, it was more likely that would simply air at a different time.

“… fans are passionate about the TV show, characters, and storylines, despite what the viewership numbers say. Even though cancellation is always a possiblity, it is more likely that it will be moved to a different time slot. Perhaps an hour earlier or later.”

According to TV Line, Jennifer Salke, president of NBC issued a statement regarding the renewal.

“We thank Ken Corday and his team for their incredible accomplishments and look forward to all the stories from Salem that will continue to unfold.”

The executive producer added his own statement about the news.

“It’s a great day in Salem! We’re pleased to announce that after more than 51 years in the hearts and homes of our amazing fans, Days Of Our Lives will continue to be part of the NBC family. We are grateful to our incredible network and longstanding partner Sony for their continued support, and we look forward to what the future will bring under the new creative direction of the show. I’m especially proud to be able to shepherd DAYS into the new season, continuing my parents’ dream and the show’s legacy.”

Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming for Sony Pictures also had something to say, Soap Opera Digest reported.

“Days Of Our Lives has a legacy of rich storytelling that has traveled across generations. Ken Corday and the cast and crew continue to deliver dynamic storylines and unforgettable performances, and we are proud to continue to bring this award-winning series to audiences both in the U.S. and around the world.”

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]