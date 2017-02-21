‘RHOBH’ Erika Girardi Hits NYC After Opening Up About Her Mysterious Son Tommy

Erika Girardi visited New York City earlier this week after speaking out about her son, Tommy.

After attending the Grammy Awards earlier this month in Los Angeles, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and singer traveled to the east coast, where she posed for a street photo and later shared the snapshot on her Instagram page.

“I [love] NYC,” Erika Girardi wrote in the caption of her post.

Erika Girardi has been starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show’s sixth season. As fans may recall, the singer joined the show after both Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville took on reduced roles after starring for years as full-time housewives.

While many the series’ stars have shared moments with their children on the show, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards, Erika Girardi has chosen to keep her adult son, Tommy, off of the show completely.

Although Tommy is currently living at home with Erika Girardi and her husband, Thomas Girardi, fans will never see him on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That said, the reality star does understand why her fanbase has become so curious about her son.

“It’s not weird [that people are interested in him],” she told The Daily Dish. “I’m sure that they’re curious because the only thing that they see is this thing. But I am a mother. He is a police officer and he will remain off camera.”

While some parents prefer that their children vacate their home once they are grown, Erika Girardi loves having Tommy with her full-time for a number of reasons. In addition to her son offering “free security,” as she joked, Tommy keeps her company while her husband is away for work.

“Tom’s very busy and travels all the time. I travel all the time, and my son is super busy. So it’s nice,” Erika Girardi said of their relationship. “We have a really big house, so it’s nice to have him there. And it’s nice; listen let me be very honest I worry about my boy as I’m sure everyone whose family member is in law enforcement or in the military [is]… It’s nice to hear him come home. It’s nice to hear him come off duty and I can see his car in the driveway or I hear him walk up the steps.”

“To me, I sleep a little better at night just knowing that I know where he is,” she added.

Erika Girardi has been starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for less than two seasons, but already, she’s been involved in tons of drama with her co-stars, especially her former co-star Kathryn Edwards, who appeared on the series for just one season. As fans will recall, Girardi and Edwards engaged in a private conversation with one another during filming and afterward, Edwards spoke of their encounter to Lisa Vanderpump, revealing that Girardi had suggested that she was manipulative. Right away, Girardi had a problem with Edwards and, as expected, the two women went head-to-head at the reunion.

Following The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 6, it was confirmed that Edwards would not be coming back to the series while Erika Girardi was welcomed back to the series for Season 7.

After Edwards’ exit, Dorit Kemsley joined the series in a full-time role while Eden Sassoon was included in the show in a guest-starring role.

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]