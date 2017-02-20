CPAC Rescinds Milo Yiannopoulos Invite After He Inflames Gay-Pedophile Myths

Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos has his identity strongly tied to being part of the alt-right, being a gay man, and being a Catholic, but his recent comments praising relationships between Catholic priests and boys have managed to anger all three groups and get Yiannopoulos disinvited for the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he was supposed to be the keynote speaker. After the video of Milo Yiannopoulos talking about learning sexual techniques from a priest went public, gays in particular were furious about being linked to pedophilia. Yiannopoulos has since backpedaled and now claims that he is a victim of pedophilia.

Milo Yiannopoulos seems to have appointed himself as a proponent of freedom of speech, calling out liberals for trying to stop him from speaking his mind on topics that frequently smack of misogyny and racism, reports the Inquisitr. But after he was invited to speak at the 2017 CPAC event, a video surfaced where Yiannopoulos, a self-identified gay man, said that it’s unfortunate that people are critical of pedophilia because many boys have learned great sexual techniques from adult men. He gives credit to someone called “Father Michael” for teaching him how to perform oral sex on grown men.

Now, CPAC has rescinded Milo Yiannopoulos’ invitation to speak, after he was heard speaking so glowingly about the upside of pedophilia, states Vox. Zack Beauchamp said that Yiannopoulos has made a career at being provocative, but this time it has backfired and caused a great deal of pressure on CPAC to distance themselves from Milo and cancel his speaking engagement.

Even many of Milo’s fans were alarmed when Yiannopoulos defended the idea of “13-year-olds” having sex with “older men,” referencing his own story that he benefited from a priest molesting him when he was a teenager. Many members of the gay community were also horrified when Yiannopoulos brought back an old, offensive myth that being gay was deviant and that gays were also generally pedophiles.

“In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationships — the relationships in which those older men help those young boys to discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable sort of rock.”

But over time, most enlightened people realize that there is no link between being gay and being a pedophile and that most pedophiles are not homosexual. It is not clear whether Yiannopoulos knew he was playing up this old canard, but people across the board are pushing back.

But regardless of his intent, CPAC is doing everything it can to distance itself from Yiannopoulos and his praise of pedophile relationships, reports the Washingtonian. Matt Schlapp, the president of the American Conservative Union who had praised Yiannopoulos and pushed the organization to invite him to speak, was the person who came forward to rescind the invitation after the pedophile-friendly video was released.

“Due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning pedophilia, the American Conservative Union has decided to rescind the invitation to Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at the Conservative Political Action conference.”

After the public reacted to the video, which at the time Yiannopoulos seemed to think was funny, Milo then backpedaled, saying that he was a victim was against relationships between children and adults. But Schlapp says Milo’s statement was too little too late.

“We realize that Mr. Yiannopoulos has responded on Facebook, but it is insufficient. It is up to him to answer the tough questions and we urge him to immediately further address these disturbing comments. We initially extended the invitation knowing that the free speech issue on college campuses is a battlefield where we need brave, conservative standard-bearers.”

And Schlapp is now taking criticism because before the video went public, Schlapp had bent over backward to praise Milo, using the word “we” to speak of the ACU supporting Yiannopoulos.

“An epidemic of speech suppression has taken over college campuses. Milo has exposed their liberal thuggery and we think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective.”

And board members are also saying that they were not consulted before Schapp extended the invitation to Milo Yiannopoulos.

“We were never consulted. If I hadn’t been in the offices and asked questions, [I] would never have had any clue. I threw a hissy fit.”

For the record, the majority say that they certainly do not agree with what Milo said about 13-year-olds being able to consent to sexual relationships with adults.

