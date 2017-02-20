Kandi Burruss: Phaedra Parks Not Friends With Porsha Williams And NeNe Leakes

During Kandi Burruss’ appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, after the airing of the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, she dropped a big claim about Phaedra Parks’ friendship with Porsha Williams, as well as Phaedra’s friendship with former co-star NeNe Leakes. According to Kandi, Phaedra and Porsha, contrary to what it may seem from the reality TV show, don’t have a real friendship. Kandi further alleged that neither did Phaedra have a real friendship with NeNe.

During the after-show portion of the talk show, Andy brought up the comments that NeNe, during her own Watch What Happens Live appearance a few weeks ago, made about the feud between Kandi and Phaedra. Andy admitted that he was very surprised to hear NeNe take Kandi’s side over Phaedra’s since NeNe and Phaedra were shown in a previous season getting close and NeNe and Kandi have had a bad history with one another.

Kandi pointed out that at the end of Season 8, she and NeNe agreed to stop publicly speaking negatively about one another. Kandi said that she and NeNe have stuck by that agreement, and while they don’t see each other much, when they do see one another, there is “always love” and it’s “always positive.” Kandi also said that she does invite NeNe out to her events.

Kandi further said that she was happy about NeNe taking her side because NeNe, unlike viewers who only see what’s presented on the show, is someone who actually has real knowledge of the situation.

Look who I ran into last night! @neneleakes was in the building! #clivedavispregrammyparty #clivedavisgrammyparty A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Kandi then claimed that NeNe and Phaedra were never friends anyway. According to Kandi, neither are Phaedra and Porsha, who have dubbed themselves “Frick and Frack” and present themselves as real friends outside of the show.

“I wasn’t surprised because they [NeNe and Phaedra] do not hang out outside of this show. Even Frick and Frack, you never see them together, unless we’re taped together or unless they’re on film for Dish Nation. You never see any pictures of them really hanging out as friends and that is why I really had a problem with the way, you know, things happened with Porsha, as far as I felt like she was taking sides…”

In a previous Real Housewives of Atlanta season, Phaedra Parks and NeNe Leakes got closer to one another after Phaedra felt that NeNe was really there for her as she dealt with the demise of her marriage to Apollo Nida. Phaedra pointedly said that Kandi Burruss wasn’t there for her as much as expected, which led to the beginning of the end of Phaedra and Kandi’s friendship. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kandi publicly lashed out at Phaedra for questioning her friendship and loyalty on-air without going to her first. Kandi also lashed out at NeNe after NeNe claimed that she’s jealous of her and failed to be a good friend to Phaedra.

During NeNe’s Watch What Happens Live appearance in January, she said that she’s okay with Kandi Burruss going after Phaedra Parks. NeNe implied that Phaedra had Kandi’s wrath coming and that Kandi knows the real truth about Phaedra.

“I’m OK with the friendship split. It’s just the way that it’s splitting is the problem. Well, I think that Kandi had been holding back for so long and keeping secrets. For me, — yes, I know them in a different way than the viewers do — for me, I got your back, and I’m loyal to you until you’re not loyal to me. And you’re not gonna just keep shooting at me and think I’m not gonna shoot at you. So I’m OK if Kandi wants to blow her head off every now and then. I’m fine with that.”

#FrickandFrack We are back TONIGHT at 8/7c #RHOA season 9 premiere on #BRAVO ???????????? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:02pm PST

NeNe Leakes had even stronger words for Porsha Williams. In response to Porsha’s claim, during her own Watch What Happens Live appearance, that NeNe ignored her phone calls, NeNe said that she never got any calls from Porsha.

“That’s a lie. Let me tell you something, I’m the girl that’ll call you right back. So this girl ain’t call me. How she gonna call me when she bashing me with her radio crew all the time?”

[Featured Image by Moses Robinson/Getty Images]