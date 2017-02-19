Lisa Marie Presley Says Twins Are In State Custody After Disturbing Images Found

Lisa Marie Presley has claimed, through court documents, that her 8-year-old twin girls are in state-sanctioned protective custody after “disturbing” images of young kids were found on electronic devices belonging to her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood. Lockwood is also the father of 8-year-old twins Finley and Harper, and according to Lisa Marie Presley’s court filing, California’s Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the children after inappropriate and sexually suggestive photographs and videos numbering in the hundreds were allegedly found on Lockwood’s computer and other devices.

As Fox News reports, ET has reportedly obtained copies of the Lisa Marie Presley legal documents in question.

Lisa Marie Presley claims her kids were taken away after her allegations husband had "indecent photos" of children. https://t.co/tPnmuNfxZI pic.twitter.com/igHkX5PcJi — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 17, 2017

Forty-nine-year-old Lisa Marie Presley is the only daughter of legendary “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley, and according to the court documents filed on her behalf on February 7, she was “hocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” when she discovered the “disturbing” images on up to 80 of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s electronic devices. Reportedly, the information was made public via the early February court filing so that Lisa Marie could use the unthinkable details of her disintegrated marriage to avoid paying Lockwood’s requested spousal support.

It has been previously reported that Michael Lockwood has asked the family court to award him a whopping $40,000 monthly in alimony, on top of $100,000 in attorney’s fees related to the divorce. In the early February filing, Lisa Marie Presley and her attorneys claim that Lockwood is now being investigated in connection with allegations of neglect and sexual abuse, and because of that, the court is asked to deny his demand for spousal support.

“Respondent [Lockwood] was discovered to have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegation of sexual abuse and neglect. While Respondent has yet to be convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos, that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of Petitioner [Presley]… Accordingly, Respondent’s request for spousal support must be denied by reason of his conduct alone.”

Lisa Marie Presley: I’m in debt, husband keeps ‘disturbing’ video https://t.co/gGrWJE5tpq pic.twitter.com/rB9QIINJf6 — Chicago Informer (@chicagoinformer) February 19, 2017

As People reports, Lisa Marie Presley’s accusations have not been fully confirmed by investigators, nor has Lockwood been convicted of or even charged in connection with the alleged discovery of the disturbing images. However, Beverly Hills police have reportedly confirmed that they have been contacted regarding the Presley family child abuse allegations. Further, police say that they did execute a search warrant “at a residence in the City of Beverly Hills” and that several items were seized as a result.

However, according to California investigators, they have passed the investigation on to police and detectives in Tennessee. Authorities who looked into the abuse accusations in June 2016 claim that they were made while Lisa Marie Presley and her family were vacationing in Beverly Hills, but that the “allegations in questions” were found to have allegedly taken place in Tennessee. Tennessee investigators reportedly made their way to California to confer with police officers on the West Coast, and over the course of their stay concluded that nothing criminal had occurred in Beverly Hills.

@people why arent they with her if it was his computer? he sounds like a sicko — jane (@jane89023006) February 18, 2017

@usweekly I feel sorry for Lisa and her kids — Christine Hardy (@JeffsSis) February 19, 2017

@usweekly Michael Jackson and this guy. LM knows how to pick 'em. — Lianne Stokes (@SweetLianne) February 17, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Saturday that they are still looking into the allegations to determine whether or not a crime may have taken place. Neither they nor the Beverly Hills police have confirmed whether or not Michael Lockwood is the subject of their investigation, despite the allegations of child abuse made in the Lisa Marie Presley court filing. So far, no “official case” has been opened in Tennessee in connection with the allegations made by Lisa Marie.

“As with any matter potentially involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, our Agents first work, in the spirit of due diligence, to determine whether a crime occurred and whether it occurred in Tennessee. At this point, in this matter, we’ve yet to determine that to be the case. The work, however, to review potential evidence that might suggest otherwise continues. At this point, the TBI has not opened an official case in connection to this matter.”

As for Lisa Marie Presley ex Michael Lockwood, his legal team has responded to Lisa Marie’s February 7 legal filing with a filing of their own. The filing, ironically submitted to the court on Valentine’s Day; in a statement released to the media, his lawyer called the Lisa Marie Presley abuse allegations “distasteful.”

“It is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court’s publicly accessible files…while Mr. Lockwood denies the truth of what Ms. Presley chose to put in the press, he has no further statement at this time.”

Lisa Marie Presley found 'indecent photos' of kids on husband's computer, court papers show https://t.co/w5AwLigOjO pic.twitter.com/Vy0wTz2hwH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 17, 2017

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood were married in 2006, and it was the forth marriage for Lisa Marie. Presley filed for a divorce in June 2016; in her filing, Lisa Marie claimed that her now-estranged spouse was a bad father and “took advantage” of her monetary situation for his personal benefit.

According to Lisa Marie and her lawyers, she is paying for her twin daughters’ tuition out of her own pocket, as well as the salaries of two nannies who are reportedly tasked with monitoring her daughters’ visits with their father.

In her legal filing, Lisa Marie Presley did not elaborate when her girls had been taken into protective custody, how long they may be kept away from her, or why they would have been held by the state rather than being sent to stay with family.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]