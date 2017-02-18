Kim Kardashian Worried Rob Kardashian May Be Hospitalized Over Blac Chyna Split

Rob Kardashian’s famous family members, including sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, are reportedly worried for their brother’s health in the wake of his latest breakup with Blac Chyna and supposedly fear he could end up in the hospital.

Reports are claiming that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe as well as mom Kris Jenner are all seriously concerned about Kardashian’s well-being after it was revealed that he and Blac had called it quits once again earlier this week, alleging that the family members are worried Rob may once again be spiralling out of control following the breakup.

A Kardashian source alleged to Hollywood Life that Kim’s brother has supposedly been “derailed” by the breakup, sparking fears Rob could end up back in the hospital due to his diabetes amid reports Kim allegedly “shunned” the couple prior to their latest split.

“Rob is not taking this well. The latest issues with Blac have totally derailed him,” a source said of how Kardashian is handling the breakup, claiming that Kim’s only brother has allegedly turned to food once again after The Sun reported Rob headed back to the hospital after a diabetes flare-up in late December.

“[Rob is] back to emotional eating, which is dangerous for his diabetes,” an inside source claimed of Rob’s health fears, adding that the Kardashian clan are allegedly “so worried about him” right now.

“He could end up in the hospital over this,” continued the Kardashian source of Rob. “They’re very scared for him. His health is a real issue.”

People confirmed that Rob and Blac have once again undergone a breakup earlier this week, confirming that the couple has called off their engagement just weeks after the birth of their first child, Dream Kardashian.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a Kardashian insider revealed of the latest breakup for Dream’s parents, but revealed that Kim’s brother and his now former fiancé are both “trying to be mature about it” and added that the split “was less dramatic this time.”

As fans will likely remember, Rob went on a bizarre social media spree in December after Blac left him just before Christmas, as Kim’s brother took to Instagram and Snapchat to post videos of himself crying in which he confirmed Chyna had left and taken their daughter with her.

As People reported, Rob Kardashian shared every detail of his December breakup with Blac Cyna on social media after a hacker claimed to have hacked into Chyna’s account and claimed to have proof Chyna was supposedly only with Kim Kardashian’s brother for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s fame.

Rob revealed exactly what happened with Blac on Snapchat before then posting a video about the breakup to Instagram, which has since been deleted.

“I thought this was going to be the best year of my life, [I] had a beautiful baby Dream and haven’t spent Christmas with family in years and I just can’t believe she really hurt me this way,” Kardashian captioned a video uploaded to Instagram, seemingly confirming that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner likely didn’t invite Chyna to their holiday celebrations.

“[Blac] knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I’m supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their wife,” Rob continued according to People. “Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can’t believe she did this to me.”

For their part, Kim and her sisters have stayed quiet about Rob’s latest breakup with Chyna, with Kim’s most recent Twitter post being a photo showing her celebrating former frenemy Paris Hilton’s birthday on February 17.

Showing off her blonde locks on the social media site, Kim ignored Kardashian and Chyna’s breakup and wrote, “Today’s vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton. Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!”

Kim’s post came shortly after she showed off photos of herself spending time with sister Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who too have stayed quiet on social media about Rob in the wake of his and Chyna’s latest split.

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]