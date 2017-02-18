WWE Rumors: Rumored Card For ‘WrestleMania 33’ – 12 Possible Matches In Place

WWE still will have to put on Fastlane in early March and that Monday Night Raw-exclusive pay-per-view will be the final big event before WrestleMania 33. Even with a month-and-a-half to go until the biggest show of the year, there are a number of matches rumored to be on the card, and some will end up cemented in place soon. Of course, things could always change, but let’s see what is possibly going to happen on that incredible night.

As of this writing, there is only one match confirmed and in place to happen at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. That one has been set for a few weeks now and it will see Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in a third and final match to determine who is the better beast of the two.

Inquisitr recently reported that this match could end up being for the WWE Universal Championship currently held by Kevin Owens. Goldberg is facing him at Fastlane and it is rumored that he will be taking the title away from KO to defend against Lesnar.

Now, the only other confirmed item for WrestleMania 33 is the fact that Bray Wyatt will defend the WWE Championship against someone. Randy Orton said he would not fight Wyatt even though he won that right in the Royal Rumble, but then, who does that leave as Bray’s opponent?

A huge battle royal is scheduled for this week’s SmackDown Live and it is set to determine a new number one contender, but it may not be that simple. Sports Keeda reports that WWE is considering a triple threat match for the title with Luke Harper winning the battle royal and Orton wanting to rejoin the match.

Cageside Seats is reporting that WWE is still moving forward with the idea that Seth Rollins will be healthy enough to take part in WrestleMania 33. If he is, he will face Triple H as has been the plan for months, but if not, the company is working on a backup plan for the match with “The Game.”

A lot of the wheels were set in motion at the Elimination Chamber, and Forbes reports that the plan is still for a mixed tag match of John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse. If they go through with this bout, it will likely do a lot for Total Divas.

Everything was laid in place last year at WrestleMania 32, and The Sun reports that Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal is still in the plans for this year. The two have been taunting one another on social media and Big Show looks to be the better shape than ever, and Shaq is ready to have his first-ever match.

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens saw their best friend relationship break up for good. Bleacher Report thinks that feud will be one of the hottest things over the next month and that their match at WrestleMania must be for the Universal Title.

Rumored matches for WrestleMania 33:

Confirmed matches for WrestleMania 33:

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (possibly for the WWE Universal Championship)

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs.???

Now, more matches could always be added, and some will need to be. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a given to happen and it will include a number of the big names who are not yet on the card, but could some get their own match?

There are still the tag team titles on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live as well as the United States Title to think about. What about Kane, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe, and so many others who haven’t been named yet?

WrestleMania 33 is already being built to a huge extravaganza and Orlando is in for a real treat once the card is fully put in place. Some of the matches above are very likely going to happen and barring any major issues, all of them actually will. With five hours of time to fill, not even including the Kickoff Show, WWE will need to have a lengthy card to take up all that space and not waste any minutes. Which of these matches are you hoping to see most?

