Naked Vladimir Putin And Pregnant Donald Trump Projected On New York Buildings

Love is in the air on Valentine’s Day as city-goers witnessed a relevant image on the buildings across New York. So, what was the image? It’s none other than the two most controversial political leaders today, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, getting all cozy. The giant projection shows a naked Vladimir Putin caressing a pregnant Donald Trump.

Is this a political message?

It was an unusual surprise for onlookers as images of the two presidents were projected on a New York building on Tuesday night. The projection showed a drawing of Putin hugging and kissing the shoulder of a pregnant Trump. The image was captioned “#Love Through Hate” with an upside-down heart on the bottom right corner of the image.

The projections have so far popped up in three different locations across the city. The first one was projected on the side of a building on the corner of Ninth Avenue and 15th Street, just above Chelsea’s Apple retail store. The second sighting was on the side of a CVS next to a subway stop, slightly farther east at 14th Street and 8th Avenue. A third was displayed in the Williamsburg neighborhood at the busy intersection of Wythe Avenue and North Sixth Street.

The politically subversive image is probably due to Trump’s alleged close ties with the Russian president. Donald Trump has received numerous criticisms for continuously praising Putin as a “good leader,” while the Russian leader called the business mogul “bright and talented.”

In November 2016, an announcement by Foreign Affairs Committee member Vyacheslav Nikonov to the lower house of Russia’s parliament that Mr. Trump had won the U.S. national elections was almost drowned out by the loud clapping and cheering.

There is obviously a “special relationship” between these two famous presidents.

Who was responsible for the image? What was their reason?

This Valentine’s Day special image was coordinated by a new dating application called Hater and it was intended for an advertising scheme. The upside-down heart on the image is their logo and “Love Through Hate” is the company’s tagline.

The New York City-based app called Hater is more or less the same with Tinder; however, it adds a new twist to the dating world as it matches people based on what they hate, rather than what they like. Reportedly, nearly 80 percent of Hater’s more than 200,000 current users say they “hate Trump.”

Brendan Alper, Hater’s founder and CEO, told Business Insider, “There’s a lot of tension out there, regardless of which side you’re on. We’re just trying to make people laugh. Through humor, hate can turn into love.”

A Twitter user commented, “Does Valentine’s Day mark the beginning of the end of the Trump/Putin love affair? Nothing says I love you like impeachment,” while another person said that the photo is “one of the greatest love stories of the 21st century.”

Not the first piece of art to poke fun at the Putin-Trump partnership

In May 2016, local artist Mindaugas Bonanu went viral on social media after painting a mural of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump engaged in a passionate embrace and kissing their faces off on the wall of the BBQ restaurant Keule Ruke.

The street art was inspired by the 1979 mural painted at the Berlin Wall which depicts Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing the East German President Erich Honecker.

However, the infamous Lithuanian painting did not last as it was covered over with white paint in August 2016. Restaurant owner Dominykas Ceckauskas angrily shared his views on his store’s Facebook page saying that this vandalism is a “terrorizing attack on [the] freedom of speech in Lithuania.”