Dan Rather Says Donald Trump’s Russia Scandal Could Rival Watergate

Dan Rather has been working as a journalist since 1950 and has seen many different political events unfold, and in his opinion Donald Trump’s scandal with Russia may very well end up rivaling Richard Nixon’s Watergate. Dan Rather drew the comparison between President Trump and President Nixon on a Facebook post, according to Attn Politics.

In a ranking of the severity of the two different scandals, Dan Rather gave Nixon’s Watergate a nine, and suggested that Trump’s Russia scandal ranks around a five or six in his opinion, but continues to grow fast.

“Watergate is the biggest political scandal of my lifetime, until maybe now. It was the closest we came to a debilitating Constitutional crisis, until maybe now. On a 10 scale of armageddon for our form of government, I would put Watergate at a 9. This Russia scandal is currently somewhere around a 5 or 6, in my opinion, but it is cascading in intensity seemingly by the hour. And we may look back and see, in the end, that it is at least as big as Watergate.”

Dan Rather wrote his Facebook post after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation. As it turns out, Trump had known for several weeks that Flynn had not been quite honest about a telephone conversation he had with a Russian diplomat. Regardless of this, Donald Trump did not dismiss Michael Flynn. The conversation between Flynn and the Russian diplomat brings up further questions with regard to just how close Trump is to Putin, and whether Russia really did play some role in helping to get Donald Trump elected president.

Tennessee Senator Howard Baker was also discussed by Dan Rather on his Facebook page. Baker is the man who asked of Richard Nixon and Watergate, “What did the president know, and when did he know it?” Dan then suggested that if Hillary Clinton had been considered guilty of doing even just one tenth of what Flynn has done that “she likely would be in jail.”

“This Russia story started out with an avalanche and where we go from here no one really knows. Each piece of news demands new questions. We are still less than a month into the Trump Presidency, and many are asking that question made famous by Tennessee Senator Howard Baker those many years ago: ‘What did the President know, and when did he know it?’ New reporting suggests that Mr. Trump knew for weeks.”

Trump’s Russia dealings may be worse than Watergate, according to one of America’s most experienced journalists https://t.co/vIatw2OqJQ — The Independent (@Independent) February 16, 2017

At a Press conference on Wednesday, Donald Trump spoke in defense of Michael Flynn and said that he was a wonderful man and suggested that the media had been too harsh in their assessment of him and had treated him unfairly.

Dan Rather is not taking Trump’s point of view seriously and has stated that the White House lacks credibility on the Russia scandal issue and refers to their stance as a “spigot of lies.” He also suggested that what we need most right now is an independent investigation into this matter.

Referencing Hollywood, Rather said that even for a blockbuster film, what has happened between Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, and Russia would be even “too far-fetched” for the movie industry or a script.

“But this is not fiction. It is real and it is serious. Deadly serious. We deserve answers and those who are complicit in this scandal need to feel the full force of justice.”

There are numerous others besides Dan Rather who are questioning just how much Trump knew about Michael Flynn’s conversations with Russia, and are wondering why nothing was done about it.

What did you think about Dan Rather’s Facebook post, and do you also believe that the Russia scandal with Donald Trump could rival Nixon’s Watergate?

[Featured Image by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images]