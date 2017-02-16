Dream Kardashian Wears Festive Outfit While Celebrating First Valentine’s Day

Dream Kardashian looked adorable as she celebrated her first Valentine’s Day by wearing a festive outfit. The three-month-old posed with grandma Kris Jenner as Rob Kardashian uploaded the sweet photo to his Instagram.

Baby Dream can be seen wearing a red tutu-like skirt with matching moccasins, but it’s her bib that sends the message of love. Her little bib states “stealing hearts” as it features the perfect message for Valentine’s Day. Rob posted the image with the simple caption “stealing hearts mama” as he shared the loving moment with his fans.

Stealing hearts mama ???? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Kardashian’s post received almost 500,000 likes within a day as his fans told him how cute Dream looks in her Valentine’s outfit.

“She’s adorable and looks just like Rob.”

People reported on the precious moment as the site said Kris Jenner shared a special Valentine’s Day with her newest grandchild.

“Kris Jenner spent the day of love with a very special valentine: her granddaughter, Dream Kardashian.”

OK! magazine said the baby girl stole grandma Jenner’s heart as the pair rang in the holiday together.

“Dream Kardashian spent her very first Valentine’s Day with her grandmother, Kris Jenner! Her proud papa Rob Kardashian posted a sweet photo of the pair on in Instagram, with Kris wearing all black and Dream wearing a red tutu.”

The site also brought up the fact Kardashian’s followers couldn’t help but comment on how much Dream resembles her father.

“She looks JUST like rob”

Rob had previously compared his daughter to his mom, Kris, moments after she was born. The 29-year-old could be heard saying Dream had a “Kris Jenner haircut” as he and Blac Chyna cuddled their newborn.

However, fans now agree Dream looks more like Rob than Kris or Chyna as they continue to comment on photos the parents share.

Last week, Kardashian posted a photo of Dream in honor of her turning three-months-old. She wears a Chanel sweater with a pink fur vest while getting her picture snapped. Rob told his fans he’s in love with his baby in the caption as the photo received over 570,000 likes.

“Today my baby girl is three months old and I’m in love with her.”

Today my baby girl is 3 months old and I'm in love with her A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Of course, Instagram users weren’t shy when it came to telling Rob his daughter is practically his twin as they commented on the post.

“She’s your twin adorable good job”

Several days before Valentine’s, Blac Chyna shared a few snaps of Dream and big brother King playing with a tablet. The four-year-old can be seen showing his little sister emojis as Chyna films them. However, Chyna didn’t post any Valentine’s Day messages featuring her kids as Rob shared the photo of Dream with her grandma Kris.

Kardashian also shared a photo of the present his sister Kim and brother-in-law Kanye West sent for Dream. The couple sent the baby a pair of the latest Yeezy Boost shoes, but Dream may need to grow into them first. Rob shared his excitement in the caption as he thanked Kim and Kanye.

“Thank u @kimkardashian / Ye for @dream Valentine Day yeezys woohoo.”

The rest of the Kardashian family spent the day Snapchatting the numerous flower arrangements and gifts they received from one another as they spared no expense in celebrating. While Kanye surprised Kim with an entire wall made of white orchids, roses, and other flowers, the couple also sent a pair of Yeezy Boosts to Chrissy Teigen’s baby, Luna.

Indeed, it seems Valentine’s Day was quite eventful for the Kardashian-Jenner family as they shared plenty of photos with fans. However, neither Rob nor Chyna have shared how they spent the holiday as some sources say he refused to celebrate with her. But it seems Rob still enjoyed the day as he and Dream visited with family.

[Featured Image by Khloe Kardashian/Facebook]