Richard DeAgazio’s Facebook Photos: Trump, ‘Rick With Nuclear Football’ Go Viral

The Facebook photos of Richard DeAgazio are going viral for all the wrong reasons on Monday, February 13. And because the internet easily has Facebook posts archived, even after DeAgazio posted the controversial Facebook photos of “Rick” — the “nuclear football” holder to President Donald Trump — and eventually deleted those Facebook photos, they are Facebook photos that will forever live on in infamy online.

The Facebook account that was previously active under the name “Richard DeAgazio” (and lives on through archives) show the two new photos at Donald Trump’s Palm Beach Home that DeAgazio had added to Facebook on Sunday, February 12, in Palm Beach, Florida. The two photos displayed an African-American man named Rick who was responsible for carrying the all-important briefcase that could set off a nuclear attack. With such sensitive data contained in a “nuclear football,” it’s an item that folks are criticizing DeAgazio for making public on Facebook. Not only did the Facebook photos show Rick’s face, another vantage point showed the actual “nuclear football” briefcase that Rick was carrying behind President Trump. Richard’s explanation to go along with his Facebook photos detailed even further what Rick’s purpose was with the nuclear briefcase.

“This is Rick…He carries the ‘football’ — The nuclear football (also known as the atomic football, the President’s emergency satchel, the Presidential Emergency Satchel, the button, the black box, or just the football) is a briefcase, the contents of which are to be used by the President of the United States to authorize a nuclear attack while away from fixed command centers, such as the White House Situation Room. It functions as a mobile hub in the strategic defense system of the United States. It is held by an aide-de-camp. And Rick is the Man.”

As seen in the comments still archived from Richard’s Facebook page, friends like Lisa Simons told DeAgazio that it wasn’t a good idea to let folks on Facebook know who Rick was, or where Rick was located with the “nuclear football” he was carrying. Richard admitted that he did consider not exposing Rick as the holder of the “nuclear football” on Facebook, but he surmised that Rick was such an obvious presence walking along with the president that his Facebook revelations should have not been a secret.

“I thought about that before I made the post, but he is so obvious and visible that it is evident. Pay attention to every time you see the President walking in public and you will see him It is not a secret.”

Yet and still, more Facebook followers like Julie Sheehan questioned Richard, asking if he really thought that the public should know the location of the “nuclear football” via Facebook. Facebook followers like McKenzie James went even further, asking DeAgazio if he had any common sense. Writing “as another military officer,” McKenzie implored Richard to take his Facebook post down or at the very least to make the Facebook post about Rick, the carrier of the “nuclear football,” a private post instead. James went on to ask DeAgazio if he felt his “need to brag” was worth the safety of this man or even this nation.

Apparently, Richard felt enough pressure to eventually take the Facebook post about Rick down, but the world wide web being what it is, DeAgazio’s Facebook post was widely spread and criticized prior to his deleting or hiding his Facebook page.

As reported by Heavy, DeAgazio posted other photos on Facebook, showing the reactions of Mr. Trump and others upon hearing about the North Korean nuclear action recently.

