Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reconciliation? Is It Possible? [Rumors]

Could Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get back together now? After nearly six months of one of the bloodiest divorce and custody battles of the century, there are new reconciliation rumors.

Back in September, Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of being abusive to their 15-year-old, adopted son Maddox. While child protective services and even the FBI cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing, Ange has persisted in her petition for divorce and even denied Pitt the right to see his children for a while. She has refused to grant joint custody without a fight.

While an Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reconciliation may be really hard to imagine in the wake of all the chaos, Be Yahoo is reporting that Brad and Angelina could be mending their marriage since they secretly met in New Orleans two weeks ago. Is this even possible?

Angelina Jolie has reportedly had a change of heart. A close friend of Brad Pitt’s told News Weekly she was wrong, as quoted in Be Yahoo.

“She admitted she made a mistake with the divorce and more than anything wants to be a family again. Now that she’s had time to calm down, she regrets throwing their marriage away so quickly. She realizes she still loves Brad and misses the life they had together.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were allegedly seen walking together in the French Quarter in late January. The couple seemed to be getting along well according to Be Yahoo.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children were reportedly instrumental in persuading Angie she had made a mistake in dismissing their father.

“They’ve been very vocal about missing their dad and wanting mummy and Daddy to get back together,”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a 12-year history and six children together. Even though they have only been married for two of those years, they were together for ten years before they actually tied the knot legally.

It seems very likely Brad Pitt and Angelina’s children would want a reconciliation between their parents. The children were overjoyed about the wedding. Who could forget the special wedding gown, decorated with the children’s drawings? The master tailor Luigi Massi hand stitched copies of their artwork into the fabric of the Versace gown.

Angelina Jolie is quoted in the Sun, explaining how important Luigi Massi’s contribution to the wedding was to her. The children’s sincere joy shines through in the dress.

“Luigi is like family to me and I couldn’t imagine anyone else making the dress. He knows and cares for the children and it was great fun putting it together.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been very open about their disagreements until very recently. The altercations involved in the divorce were very public and didn’t help the reputations of either party. It can’t have been wise from a political standpoint for Jolie to have such a public airing of her marital discord.

Angelina Jolie is seeking a career in UK politics, as well as continuing to work for the United Nations. Her work during the refugee crisis shows her compassion, but her accusations against Brad were anything but kind, especially considering that an in-depth investigation cleared him of wrongdoing and the children want reconciliation. Did this seemingly out of character behavior hurt her reputation?

When Brad Pitt was found innocent upon completion of the investigation Angelina Jolie was left without much of a reason to have reacted as she did. This damaged her credibility with the public. Though her feelings were honest at the time, and she did feel Pitt was being abusive at the time, perhaps in hindsight, she could feel she misunderstood his intentions at the time.

Angelina Jolie and her staff are attempting to hire a publicist to handle her public image and reputation in the wake of her separation from Brad Pitt. Page Six reports they may have trouble finding anyone who wants the job.

“we hear that Jolie’s inner circle has been quietly making calls to find her a showbiz spin doctor. So far, no top Hollywood publicist’s jumped at the chance.”

While it seems logical to need a publicist to handle Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt, her representatives deny this, saying the publicist will be hired to handle the publicity for her new movie, First They Killed My Father, according to She Knows.

Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie really reconcile? Only time will tell, but the reports, if true are encouraging. Could there be hope for Brangelina?

Should Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reconcile?

