Scott Disick Reportedly Has Given Up On Reconciling With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has reportedly once again given up on getting back with the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

It was earlier reported the 33-year-old was working towards a reconciliation with Kourtney, but has since stopped trying. People reported on Scott and Kourtney’s relationship as the couple just vacationed together in Costa Rica this past week. However, it’s said Kardashian only invited the father of her children so he could spend time with them.

But the site also reports immediately upon his return to the states, Scott was seen getting friendly with models in Miami.

“Just last week, Disick returned from a vacation in Costa Rica with his ex and their three children (Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2), but immediately jetted to Miami, where he was spotted cuddling up poolside to models.”

Fly or die type A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Despite how it may seem, People reports Kourtney was unhappy with Scott prior to his Miami trip.

“Kourtney hasn’t been happy with Scott for weeks. It has nothing to do with what he is doing in Miami right now. She just doesn’t like when he parties. He is an irresponsible dad when he parties.”

And if Scott was serious about winning back the 37-year-old Kardashian, he probably wouldn’t be partying it up in Miami.

“She is not happy with Scott…Partying and making out with different girls publicly isn’t exactly the best behavior when you are a dad.”

Just last month it was reported Disick and Kardashian were working towards a reconciliation, but it seems that has once again changed. The Daily Mail reported in December that the couple was giving their relationship another chance as Disick was spotted out and about with his eldest, Mason.

“On Thursday, Scott Disick treated son Mason to yoghurt as reports claim he is back with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.”

Mom A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Scott and Kourtney first ended their nine year relationship in 2015, but since then, they have been rumored to be trying again several times.

“The parents of Mason, Penelope and Reign seemed to have called it quits for good, but with children between them, that does not seem to be the case anymore. E! has learned that the always on-off duo ‘are back together.'”

Much like Daily Mail, E! News reported Scott and Kourtney were officially back together in December.

“Yes, it’s time to celebrate, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans…Two sources have confirmed to E! News that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are officially back together.”

It seemed as if the couple was back together for good as it was reported they had been dating for quite some time before it was made public knowledge.

“We’re told they’ve been back on for a few months, and while they’re not living together, they’ve been spending lots of time together.”

The site also credits Scott’s reformed ways for the couple’s reconciliation.

“Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying.”

However, with recent headlines, it seems he may have fallen back into his old habits as he once again jets off to spend times poolside with models. It was also reported Disick left the Costa Rica vacation early after getting into an explosive fight with the Kardashians, according to Us Weekly.

“Adiós! Scott Disick left Costa Rica a day early after an explosive fight with the Kardashian family, a source tells Us Weekly.”

Perhaps the reason behind the flight was the alleged “mystery” woman Scott had flown into Costa Rica to join him on the family vacation.

“…secretly flew a mystery woman to the tropical locale, the source says, while on a four-day vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, their children…”

It seems Scott took the unnamed woman back to a local hotel where Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew was staying.

“Scott went missing in Costa Rica. After spending the day at the family compound, Scott didn’t turn up and went MIA for several hours. They started to look for him, and security and production sources told the family that Scott was at production’s hotel and rented a room there.”

Flying another woman to stay with him on a Kardashian vacation was probably not the best idea, but his actions validate claims he has given up on getting back with Kourtney.

[Featured Image by John Parra/Getty Images]