‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Cast Rumors For Season 24

Dancing With The Stars Season 24 is several weeks away from its premiere and rumors about who will be cast to compete in 2017 have been circulating on the internet for weeks. Fans simply cannot wait to hear which stars have been paired up with which pros and to find out who will be competing for that coveted Mirror Ball Trophy!

So far, there have been quite a few names thrown around but there has not been anyone confirmed for the new season.

If you watch Dancing With The Stars regularly, you probably know that the cast is compromised of a few categories of people. There is almost always an athlete or two (usually an Olympian and a football player), a reality star (either a Housewife or a Bachelor/ette, for example), a movie actor or actress, a television star, and someone in the music/entertainment industry.

Fans of Danding With The Stars have seen all kinds of people compete on the show from Lisa Vanderpump (Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills) to Emmett Smith (former Dallas Cowboys player). There have been several amazing contestants (like last year’s winner Laurie Hernandez) and there have been some not-so-fantastic competitors (like Mischa Barton).

However, the Dancing With The Stars cast announcements are definitely getting better and better every season. So, without further ado, here are some of the names that we’ve been hearing about for the past couple of weeks.

According to Glamour, Bachelor Nick Viall could be heading to the ballroom after handing out his final rose (and getting down on one knee). According to Page Six, former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush could ink a deal to join Season 24 of the popular dance competition show. A source told the outlet that Bush would be an ideal candidate because doing the show would be a chance for him to repair his image — not unlike Ryan Lochte attempted to do during Season 23. Many feel as though Ryan redeemed himself (he got in major trouble dramatizing a robbery in Rio during the Olympics).

“It comes in March. That’s far enough away. Everybody goes on to do the apology tour. It’s ironic there is Ryan Lochte on, who he started this controversy with when he started with Today. It’s also a way for ABC to establish a relationship with him,” shared a Dancing With The Stars source.

Some fans seem to think that Ricky Schroder will be joining the Dancing With the Stars cast for Season 24 after ballroom pro Witney Carson posted a photo of him on social media.

As far as athletes go, there are tons of rumors flying around there as well. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles may be in talks to join the show as may retired NFLer Peyton Manning. However, with the New England Patriots winning the Super Bowl, many fans are hoping to see one of their star players join the show.

Other names being tossed around the internet include Usher, television actress Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), and reality star Barry Weiss (Storage Wars).

As far as Dancing With The Stars pros go, the only one not returning at this point is Derek Hough. There are a lot of rumors about Peta Murgatroyd’s potential return as she just gave birth to her son (with Maks Chmerkovskiy) last month. However, Peta has been dancing up a storm lately (as evidenced by Maks’ social media accounts) and could be preparing for a comeback after being pregnant for nine months. Sources say that Peta will be offered a spot on Season 24 and that the decision to return will be up to her.

Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars premieres on March 20 on ABC. Who would you like to see compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy?

