Can Selena Gomez Make Coach ‘Dino Sweaters’ Trend?

Selena Gomez signed yet another major sponsorship deal in late December 2016, according to Vanity Fair. Everybody wants her – not only because she’s one of the most attractive pop singers of the last decade, but also because she makes a perfect sponsorship model.

Selena Gomez signed a deal with Coach, a popular U.S. luxury leather goods company. The “Kill Em with Kindness” singer’s collaboration deal with the brand was rumored earlier last month, and it was soon confirmed that the 24-year-old singer and the brand had signed the agreement.

Coach released a press release, in which it said Selena Gomez had become the new face of the brand. Gomez had a remarkable year in 2016 in terms of signing sponsorship deals, with the “Hands to Myself” singer signing a series of major sponsorship deals with Coca-Cola, Verizon, Louis Vuitton, Pantene, and many others.

Although at the time that the deal was made, Coach didn’t reveal the details of the deal signed with Selena Gomez, the brand said the singer will be collaborating on a “special design project,” which will help Coach launch a partnership campaign with the female-empowerment organization Step Up.

While Coach revealed Selena Gomez will be the face of the brand’s fall campaign, it hasn’t disclosed the singer’s paycheck. Gomez is rumored to have been paid a whopping $10 million for the sponsorship deal.

Now, Elite Daily reported that Selena Gomez has been spotted walking around Los Angeles wearing a very strange outfit indeed.

The young celebrity paired high-waisted loose jeans with a white turtleneck sweater and a blue Coach sweater featuring a yellow and green dinosaur on the front. The dinosaur, known as “Rexy the Coach dino” according to the hashtag on Coach’s Twitter announcement, looks like the kind of character an elementary school kid would love, and Selena Gomez’s sweater equally looks like the kind of sweater that younger kids would happily wear but preteens and older wouldn’t be caught dead in.

In fact, Taylor Ortega from Elite Daily said that, in that particular get-up, Selena Gomez was “channeling a very me-in-fourth-grade-on-a-field-trip-to-the-museum vibe.”

Can Selena Gomez really make this (some would say) hideous dino sweater fashionable? Only time will tell, but suffice it to say that if anyone can do it: Selena Gomez can.

So what’s the secret behind Selena Gomez being considered so attractive to major brands? Apart from her incredible popularity, it also helps that the singer has had a drama-free reputation, according to Krishna Subramanian, a co-founder of Captiv8.

Subramanian told Vanity Fair during a phone call that “brand safety” is always an “important thing” when major brands are looking to sign sponsorship deals with celebrities. He added that Selena Gomez’s audience size is both impressive and attractive to brands.

“It’s one of these ideal situations where her audience realizes if she’s endorsing something, it’s done at a deep level. Of course every [brand] would want that. That’s the holy grail.”

Selena Gomez boasts 46 million followers on Twitter and is followed by a whopping 108 million followers on Instagram. The singer’s large social media presence, as well as her long-term and reliable commitment to the brands, has also boosted her attractiveness in the eyes of brands looking to increase their profit.

An Instagram snap of Selena Gomez drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola became the No. 1 most-liked post of the year, which serves as perfect evidence of the singer’s vast influence on social media, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In fact, it took Beyonce’s shock announcement that she is pregnant with twins to finally unseat Selena Gomez‘s position as the most influential person on Instagram, according to Perez Hilton.

Regardless, with her 108 million followers, Selena Gomez is still currently the most followed person on Instagram, Taylor Swift has nearly 97 million followers and Beyonce has just over 93 million followers.

To further prove her Insta-power, Selena Gomez also boasts eight of the top 10 most-liked celebrity posts on Instagram in 2016. The most-liked Instagram photo of 2016, in which the “Kill Em with Kindness” singer is seen drinking a bottle of Coke with the lyrics to her song on it, has received 6 million likes. Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement received more than 9 million likes within the first 24 hours.

According to data pulled by Captiv8, about 22 percent of Selena Gomez’s followers are 18- to 20-year-old females, which means major brands can easily target millennial women as potential customers with the help of the signer.

It was reported in September 2016, that one of Selena Gomez’s Instagram posts is said to be worth around $550,000. The singer reportedly has professional photographers shooting some of her Insta-content. However, the singer stays true to authenticity as it was earlier reported that she doesn’t even have a social-media consultant.

