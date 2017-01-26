President Donald Trump Aims To Start Construction Of Wall Along U.S. And Mexico Border ‘Within Months’ — Claims Mexico Will Reimburse The U.S. For The Wall

One of the many promises President Donald Trump made during his campaign was that he would construct a wall along the border of the U.S. and Mexico.

Per Business Insider, President Donald Trump aims to start the construction of the wall along the U.S. and Mexico border within just a few months. It was during an interview with ABC News’ David Muir that President Donald Trump was questioned about the construction of the wall.

It appeared as if the main purpose of the interview with David Muir and Donald Trump was to determine who was funding the construction of the wall and when exactly the wall along the U.S. border would be constructed.

During the interview, Trump is asked if he is going to direct U.S. funds to pay for the construction of the wall along the U.S. and Mexico border. David then clarified that he was asking if tax payers would be paying for the construction of the wall.

Donald Trump initially responded to Muir’s question by saying that it will “come out of what’s happening with Mexico.” Trump went on to expand on what he meant.

“We’re going to be starting those negotiations relatively soon, and we will be, in a form, reimbursed by Mexico.”

As Business Insider points out, President Trump dodged giving a direct answer when David Muir continued to pressure him on whether or not tax payers would initially be footing the bill.

“All it is is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico.”

Trump even went on to claim that the form in which Mexico would repay the U.S. for the wall being constructed on the border may be a little complicated. Which, again, may have just been his way of dodging answering the question directly.

Muir continued to pressure Trump for more information about where the funding from the wall along the border was going to come from. He mentioned that Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto had said and reiterated that Mexico would not be paying for the wall. He quoted the Mexican president saying, “Mexico absolutely will not pay.” He also said the Mexican president mentioned it “going against their dignity as a country and as Mexicans.”

David then proceeded to reiterate what he read to Donald Trump by saying “frankly, he says he’s not paying.”

President Trump – almost cutting David off before he finished what he was saying – claimed the Mexican president “has to say that.” Implying that presidents sometimes have to say things that are not true.

“But I’m just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form, and you have to understand what I’m doing is good for the United States. It’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

Possibly realizing he wasn’t going to get any additional information regarding where the funding for the wall along the border of the U.S. and Mexico was going to come from, David decided to change the subject. He asked Trump when construction of the wall would begin.

President Trump reassured David that he wanted to start construction as soon as possible. David pushed for clarity on what he meant and asked if he was talking months. Trump confirmed that he was already making plans for the wall and certainly wanted to start the construction within the next few months.

It was on Wednesday at the Department of Homeland Security that Trump signed two executive orders that were connected to immigration and the construction of the wall along the border. He claimed the orders would help “restore the rule of the law.” According to Trump, there is nothing wrong with the current laws and framework of the United States.

“A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control as it gets back its borders.”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the internet to start expressing their thoughts on Donald Trump’s push to build the wall along the U.S. and Mexico border.

@ThisWeekABC @ABC @DavidMuir So, basically, we're paying for the wall most of us don't even want and Mexico will give us an IOU? pic.twitter.com/2Dfg4zBMXZ — #YearofCompletion (@brotha_clark) January 25, 2017

If this trump wall really does get built I just hope that in 4 years the next president will tear it down his first day in office — Growing up Mexican (@TheMexicanVines) January 25, 2017

BREAKING.. Mexico has agreed to pay for the Trump Wall. A spokesman said: We can't cope with the flood of Americans migrants escaping Trump. — Frank Beattie (@mykilmarnock) January 22, 2017

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]