Miley Cyrus Cheating On Liam Hemsworth With Nick Jonas? He’s Been Texting Her

Before Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth became one of the cutest couples in the celebrity world, the 24-year-old singer and her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas were named as Disney’s power couple from 2006 to 2007. The former teen idols have already moved on from their puppy love, but it seems that the “Jealous” hitmaker wanted to rekindle their romance. According to Life & Style, Jonas has been texting Cyus for weeks and Hemsworth is not happy with that.

“Liam is furious,” an insider revealed. “He told Miley she’d better tell Nick to back off.”

The 27-year-old Aussie actor is allegedly paranoid because the hunky singer is currently looking for a new girlfriend so he can settle down. The Hunger Games star is probably worried that the former Jonas Brothers member would snag his girlfriend away from him.

Hollywood Life reported that Jonas has been reaching out to his former lovers and friends, and it doesn’t matter whether they are taken or not. The website believes that he won’t ever do anything to destroy a potential marriage so he may just be trying to catch up with Cyrus whom he hasn’t talked to for quite some time. During an interview with E Online, Nick debunked the rumors on dating Miley and confirmed that there’s nothing going on between them.

“I don’t have a relationship with her now really, but that’s not because we have any bad blood—we just sort of run in different circles,” he confessed.

The “Closer” singer also showed his admiration for his former lover who has changed a lot through time. Miley Cyrus has reinvented herself ever since her breakup from Liam Hemsworth – from America’s sweetheart to becoming a more daring and controversial musician.

“It’s pretty great, because I love ‘Wrecking Ball’ so much. I still think it’s one of the best pop songs of the last 10 years,” he said. “And you know, she’s always been outspoken and authentic to who she is, so it was only a matter of time before she really owned that, and I’m proud of her…It’s a lot like watching your high school crush do well, just on a bigger scale.”

In a separate interview with BBC’s Radio 1 last year, Nick Jonas revealed who his first kiss was and explained what made it really memorable.

“The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus, and I kissed her outside of California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood — very romantic,” he said with a laugh. “I’d just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I’m sure that my breath smelled terrible.”

Host Nick Grimshaw asked the pop star if Cyrus would remember the moment. He thinks that she does because it was pretty potent. The former lovers must have shared a lot of great memories together having dated for 18 months, but those may not be enough for The Voice coach to get back with her ex. Miley seems head over heels in love with Liam; and she even posted a sweet birthday message for him on Instagram calling him her favorite being and best friend. The two aren’t married yet, but Cyrus is reportedly determined to make their relationship work.

“She’s adamant that she doesn’t want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life.

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth

It seems that Liam Hemsworth has nothing to worry about because the possibility of Miley Cyrus cheating on him with Nick Jonas is pretty slim. The “Chains” singer admitted that he has no plans of finding a girlfriend contrary to Life & Style‘s report. During an interview with Los Angeles Confidential, Nick Jonas claimed that he is taking a break from dating and focus more on his career.

“It’s a choice I made to have this season of my life be solo, so that I can make the most of all I’m trying to accomplish,” he said. “I’ve got plenty of time, at 24. I mean I hope I have plenty of time!”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]