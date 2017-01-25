Tamra Judge Will Reportedly Be Seen On ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 12

Tamra Judge is reportedly returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for the series’ upcoming 12th season.

Although Judge’s co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd, were reportedly hoping to see Bravo TV can her before production began on Season 12, they have reportedly opted against the idea and brought her back to the show.

On January 24, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Tamra Judge would be returning to the show and around the same time, Judge posted a photo of herself on Instagram along with the hashtag, “Still A Housewife.”

While some of Tamra Judge’s co-stars may have been against her return, a source pointed out to the magazine, that the more drama housewives create amongst their cast members, the more likely producers are to keep them around.

Tamra Judge has been featured as a full-time housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show’s third season and shows no signs of slowing down. Although many housewives have come and gone, including Lizzie Rovsek, Alexis Bellino, and Gretchen Rossi, Judge has remained at the forefront of the series and continues to resonate with viewers.

That said, Tamra Judge has gone through tough times in the series.

In addition to her divorce from Simon Barney, which was seen playing out on an early season of the show, Tamra Judge was faced with her estrangement from her oldest daughter Sidney, who chose to live with her father after their split. As fans will recall, Kelly Dodd, who was brought to the series for Season 11, brought up the issue during a cast trip to Ireland.

“It’s hard for me to talk about. It breaks my heart,” Tamra Judge explained to The Daily Dish last summer. “It was something I really wanted to keep off the show, and it’s so big in my life that it’s just too hard. And I feel like at this point if I can help others go through it, because divorce and when kids separate and pick sides, it’s not uncommon. But people don’t want to talk about it because they feel like, oh they’re a failure. Well, Spencer lives with me full-time, Sidney lives with her dad full-time, and it’s actually a heartbreaking situation because he doesn’t talk to his father, and Sidney doesn’t talk to me.”

Kelly Dodd brought up Tamra Judge’s estrangement from Sidney after she and her co-star were involved in a verbal dispute at a bar. Understandable, Tamra Judge was devastated by the attack.

“The only time [the children] see each other is when they pass each other in the hallways at school. It’s not the way I want it, you know? I beg and ask that we can fix it, but it’s got to be from both sides,” Tamra Judge added.

Since splitting from Simon Barney, Tamra Judge remarried now-husband Eddie Judge in a made-for-television wedding which aired as a special for Bravo titled, Tamra’s OC Wedding.

While Tamra Judge’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County has reportedly been confirmed, it hasn’t yet been revealed which other stars will return. However, during Season 11, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow and Meghan King Edmonds were included in the cast, and at this point, no one has confirmed an exit. As for who could possibly return to the series from past seasons, Gretchen Rossi’s name has been tossed into the mix for the past several years.

No word yet on when Tamra Judge and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

