Selena Gomez ‘Off The Rails’ Again? Why Her Pals Are Allegedly Planning An Intervention Over The Weeknd [Report]

Selena Gomez is back to her old ways! After turning her life around in rehab two months ago, the singer’s family and friends are worried that she’s headed for another epic downfall. Will Gomez get help before it’s too late?

An inside source told Radar Online that Gomez is struggling with drug and alcohol use after hooking up with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). Gomez says she entered rehab to work through issues of depression and anxiety, though the source revealed that she was taking Ambien and Xanax in the weeks leading up to her downward spiral.

Gomez’s time in rehab looked like it paid off. However, after her make-out session with The Weeknd, Gomez was spotted drinking a glass of wine in a social media post. Now, her friends are worried that she’s headed down the wrong road.

“Some of Selena’s close friends and family want to stage an intervention before it’s too late,” the insider shared. “They fear that this is not going to end well.”

Gomez’s friends might have good reason to be concerned. After all, she hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to relationships. Gomez has dated Justin Bieber on-and-off again over the past decade. She also reportedly went to rehab back in 2014 for alcohol and drug issues.

Will her family intervene before Gomez goes back to her old ways?

“Everyone has tried to step in at different points in Selena’s life but after so many ups and downs a lot of people close to her are just kind of at a loss as to what to do,” the source stated. “She tells everyone to mind their own business and that it is her life. She is going to do what she wants to do.”

Speaking of Bieber, Hollywood Life is reporting that he isn’t thrilled about his ex-girlfriend’s latest fling. Although Bieber reportedly wants to get back with Selena Gomez, she isn’t ready to take him back, at least not yet.

“Selena is well aware that Justin wants what he doesn’t have,” a source told the outlet. “But as far as she is concerned, he’s missed the bus one too many times.”

Indeed, Oxygen is reporting that Bieber slammed The Weeknd during a night outing in West Hollywood. Reports caught Bieber outside a restaurant in the area and asked him if he ever listens to any of The Weeknd’s music.

“Hell nah,” Bieber responded. “That sh*t’s wack.”

Bieber isn’t the only party angered by the situation. According to People, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, isn’t happy about the new romance. While their breakup was amicable, Hadid didn’t like how The Weeknd moved on so quickly.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” a source explained, adding that Hadid was the one who initiated the breakup.

A day after make-out photos of Gomez and The Weeknd surfaced online, Hadid shared a photo on social media of her flipping the bird. The image was immediately taken as a slight towards Gomez, even though they were never close friends.

“They’ve always been friendly, but they’re not best friends,” an insider close to Gomez shared. “Selena knows Bella through Taylor [Swift] and her squad, but they’ve never been close.”

It isn’t clear when Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd started. A source claims that the singers “met a while ago and connected over music.” Gomez has yet to officially comment on the nature of her new romance.

Fans can only hope that Gomez is not returning to her old ways and that she doesn’t get her heart broken by The Weeknd. Thankfully, an insider revealed that the relationship is still “new” and is “nothing serious.”

