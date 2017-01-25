Louis Tomlinson Performs ‘Just Hold On’ On Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Steve Aoki

English singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson teamed up with DJ Steve Aoki for a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. The pair performed their upbeat EDM collaboration “Just Hold On” on the late-night talk show, which is hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. “Just Hold On” is Tomlinson’s first release since he split with other One Direction band members and has been generally well received by One Direction fans and audiences across the world.

According to Hollywood Life, Tomlison made a laid-back appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, dressed in a striped jacket with a black shirt and skinny jeans. Tomlison, 25, didn’t appear to have any trouble commanding the Tonight Show stage, despite being more accustomed to performing as part of a group. That being said, he was joined on stage by 39-year-old American electro house musician Steve Aoki, who has previously collaborated with vocalists including will.i.am, Afrojack, LMFAO, and Iggy Azalea.

At the end of the performance, Tomlinson and Aoki were joined on stage by the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon. The comedian congratulated the pair on their performance, before informing both the studio audience and audience at home that the pair’s debut single “Just Hold On” is available to buy right now.

Ahead of the performance, Tomlison took to Instagram to share a quick snap of himself, Steve Aoki and some other band members whilst they prepped for the big night, with the title “Rehearsal vibes”. The photograph received over 1 million likes from Tomlinson’s followers on the social media platform, along with numerous comments about his performance on the show. Tomlinson’s appearance with Steve Aoki on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appeared to be well received by both his fans and the show’s viewers.

This wasn’t Louis Tomlinson’s first live rendition of “Just Hold On”, however. According to the Daily Mail, Tomlinson and Aoki performed the song for the first time on the season finale of The X-Factor in the United Kingdom last month, before its release on December 10. Tomlinson’s band One Direction first shot to fame through The X-Factor in 2010. Whilst Tomlinson and his other band members didn’t win their particular season of the popular talent show, they are undeniably the show’s most successful export.

The debut of “Just Hold On” was particularly difficult for Tomlison, being released just a few days after his mother Johannah Deakin died of leukemia at the age of 43. Tomlison dedicated the performance to his late mother and struggled to fight back the tears. He was, however, commended by the show’s main judge Simon Cowell.

Tomlinson is the third member of One Direction to make a solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show since the group’s hiatus in January 2016. Former member Zayn Malik appeared on the late-night talk show in February 2016 to perform “It’s You”, before being followed by Niall Horan, who appeared on the show in December to perform his hit single “This Town”. Whilst each member of the original One Direction line-up appears comfortable in exploring their own solo careers, the group’s hiatus is expected to end this summer.

“Just Hold On” by Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki made its debut at number 2 on the UK singles chart and number 50 on the US Billboard Hot 100, making it Aoki’s highest-charting song in both countries. Tomlinson, on the other hand, is used to topping charts across the globe as part of One Direction.

