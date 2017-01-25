Rick And Morty Season 3: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland Reveal More Sneak Previews

Rick And Morty Season 3 is one of the most anticipated shows from Adult Swim but up until now, there is no news on its release date. There were high expectations for a December 2016 release. However, up until now, there is no official announcement as to the season 3 premiere. This time, series creator Dan Harmon addressed the issue and claimed responsibility for the delayed release. Meanwhile, Justin Roiland, who is the voice behind Morty, has been vocal that the team is working overtime to get the show ready for viewers.

Back in 2016, writers for the Rick and Morty teased that Season 3 will be ready before the end of the year. January is already coming to a close but Adult Swim is yet to make any announcement on when the series is going to be on air.

Production Delays

Dan Harmon even had some choice words for trolls who kept on pressuring him about the release date for the new episodes. During the Sundance Film Festival, Harmon did not skirt around the issue and apologized to the crowd for the show’s tardiness. In a chat with IndieWire, he opened up on Rick and Morty’s future.

“I don’t have a release date for Season 3. It’s not that I know it and I’m not allowed to say it; it’s [Adult Swim’s] domain. What I will tell you is it’s late because of us, it’s late because of me.”

Harmon added that if Roiland was with him, he would agree. He added that it is taking them longer to complete Rick and Morty but they can’t put their finger on what’s wrong. Harmon admitted that one reason for the delay is their mounting creative struggles. He also relayed how he keeps on having fights with Roiland and they can’t seem to make progress.

Sometimes, according to him, the two of them would have fights because they were fighting. He added that they did not have the se fights when they were creating Rick and Morty Season 2 and this could be the reason why the animated series is taking so long.

While Harmon did mention about fighting with Roiland, the nature of these fights could be pretty similar to the relationship between Rick and his grandson Morty. Harmon moved to clarify this statement in Twitter where he added that he never remembered that he and Roiland fought. However, if they did, it is not the reason why the animated series is taking too long to write.

Season 3 Teasers

Harmon has not been forthcoming as to what viewers can expect from the show’s third installment but he dropped some hints. Rick and Morty will drop off the “Interdimensional Cable” in Season 3 but fans can look forward to something different.

Aside from Harmon’s hint of what the series will scrap off in Season 3, Roiland shared a teaser for the upcoming episode while he was at the Adult Video Network Awards. In a tweet, Roiland reassured fans that he is hard at work even if he is present at the aforementioned event.

Also: yes- I'm working on S3 while here. Hard at work. Hustling. Sneak preview: pic.twitter.com/md2aSlasCH — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) January 22, 2017

Based on the image, Rick and Morty Season 3 will continue its multiple universe plot. as indicated by the three Mortys who are standing with Rick. This one image is bound to spark more theories from fans who are still hoping that Season 3 will make its way to the small screen by March.

The rumor mill predicts that Season 3 will have 14 half-hour episodes. However, Adult Swim is yet to comment on the total number of episodes of the cartoon series or offer a tentative airing date. Adult Swim’s spokesperson confirms, however, that they are deep in production so they do not have a date for Rick and Morty Season 3 premiere yet.

