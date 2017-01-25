Aaron Sorkin’s Embarrassment At ‘Man-Boy’ Donald Trump ‘Exacting Twitter Vengeance’

Aaron Sorkin says America electing Donald Trump as the new President is an “embarrassment” and “truly horrible,” according to The Los Angeles Times. The 55-year-old West Wing creator wrote a powerful open letter to his daughter shortly after it became clear that Donald Trump was to be the new President of the United States, in which he shared his feeling of dismay.

Trump’s surprise victory in late 2016 and his inauguration last week hasn’t been received well among celebrities. While many promised to leave the U.S. after Trump’s win, some believe Trump’s presidency will be a disaster not only for the United States itself, but also for the world as a whole. Academy- and Emmy-winning writer Aaron Sorkin is among those who feel that nothing good can come from this new Trump presidency.

Aaron Sorkin went public with his frustrations, writing an open letter to his 15-year-old daughter, Roxy. Referring to Trump being elected as the new United States President as a “truly horrible” event, the Social Network writer said Trump’s victory is also a victory for “white nationalists.”

“The world changed… in a way I couldn’t protect us from. That’s a terrible feeling for a father.”

Saying that by electing Trump new President “hate was given hope,” Aaron Sorkin describes the Republican as a “man-boy” who will spend his time in the White House “exacting Twitter vengeance against all who criticize him.”

Sorkin’s predictions from two months ago have proven to be true, with Donald Trump “exacting Twitter vengeance” on the millions of people who marched in the Women’s Marches around the world shortly after his inauguration.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

In November, 2016, Trump had nearly 15 million followers on Twitter, and that number has now risen to over 21 million followers. However, that number is not necessarily indicative of the number of Donald Trump supporters, but would also include a proportion of people who follow the new President simply to stay informed his latest tweets.

In 2016, Trump famously called Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly a “bimbo” after she asked him an uncomfortable question during the first Republican primary debate last year. Aaron Sorkin also added that Americans have “embarrassed” themselves “in front of our children and the world.”

But Aaron Sorkin, who knows how to inspire people through the written word, urged his daughter to remember that Americans are “not powerless” and “not voiceless.”

“We get involved. We do what we can to fight injustice anywhere we see it — whether it’s writing a check or rolling up our sleeves.”

Aaron Sorkin also reminded his daughter that it’s worth fighting for “a woman to keep her right to choose.” It’s also equally worth fighting for the First Amendment, equality and equal opportunities for Americans.

Encouraging his 15-year-old daughter to stay hopeful and stand up for her future, Aaron Sorkin insists that the future of Americans is worth fighting for. The Academy- and Emmy-winning writer also reminded Americans that their “darkest days” have “always” been followed by their “finest hours.”

Aaron Sorkin is currently busy working on his directorial debut, Molly’s Game, according to Mashable. The upcoming film is expected to be quite a hit thanks to its star-studded cast.

Me: I wonder how Aaron Sorkin got involved in making a movie of Molly’s Game.

<reads book>

Oh, he played in the game. pic.twitter.com/vLCKl8FIaZ — (((snitty))) (@snitty) January 2, 2017

Aaron Sorkin already has two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain starring in the titular role, Molly Bloom. Besides Chastain, Chris O’Dowd, Jeremy Strong, Bill Camp and Graham Greene have all joined the cast to make the film happen.

These four additions to the cast come after such movie stars as Idris Elba (Luther), Oscar winner Kevin Costner (Dances With Wolves), and Michael Cera (Arrested Development) were announced to be attached to Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming project.

Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut is based on a memoir written by Molly Bloom. The film will be centered on a gorgeous Olympic-class skier (Chastain) who runs the world’s highest-stakes poker game. Cashing in on the poker game for nearly a decade, Chastain’s character gets arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents.

???? [MORE] Jessica yesterday on set of ''Molly’s Game''. pic.twitter.com/T2xJQmo4g3 — best of jessica (@bestofchastain) November 29, 2016

Molly faces serious charges, as her players included members of the Russian mob, Hollywood and sports stars, as well as high-profile business figures. But there is much more to Chastain’s character than the police suspect. Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming project is set to be released this year.

Idris Elba is playing Molly’s criminal defense lawyer, while Costner is attached to Aaron Sorkin’s project to play the main character’s father. CTV News reported that the Molly’s Game film crew has transformed the Beaver Valley Ski Club into a movie set, and that members of the cast and film crew were on set last week.

