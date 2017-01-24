‘WWE SmackDown LIVE’ And ‘205 Live’ Results: AJ Styles Calls Out John Cena Before ‘Royal Rumble 2017’ [Real-Time Updates]

With ten spots remaining to be claimed in the Royal Rumble Match before Sunday night’s PPV and WWE Champion AJ Styles calling out John Cena prior to their title match, this week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE will be the last episode of regular WWE programming before Royal Rumble 2017. So far, John Cena and AJ Styles are the only two members of the blue brand scheduled for the annual January PPV outside of the 30-man battle royal, but more matches could be added tonight by Commissioner Shane McMahon or General Manager Daniel Bryan. Aside from Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper and Renee Young interviewing Mickie James, the only thing officially scheduled for SmackDown LIVE is Styles calling out Cena.

NOTE: The WWE SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live and Talking Smack results will be updated here in real-time as the shows air live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well.

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, and Talking Smack on January 24. SmackDown LIVE finally defeated Monday Night Raw in the ratings during the last week of 2016, but hasn’t won again in 2017. Will the last episode of network WWE television before Royal Rumble 2017 be enough for Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan’s show to defeat WWE Raw in the ratings once again?

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card

The Undertaker, The Wyatt Family, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, The New Day, Cesaro, Sheamus, Big Show, Rusev, Big Cass, and 10 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Anderson and Gallows — Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Prior to this week’s episode, only one SmackDown-exclusive match had been confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2017. The Royal Rumble will feature stars from both WWE Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page.

Where To Watch WWE

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29, at 7/6c. WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff will begin at 5/4c, hosted by Renee Young, Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler. WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 will air Sunday, February 12 as a SmackDown LIVE-exclusive PPV on the WWE Network.

The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division, airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights. Replays of the show are available to stream immediately.

WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network, and is immediately made available to stream on-demand.

