Taylor Swift’s Twitter Controversy: Fans Furious Over Fake Feminism

Taylor Swift has received a lot of backlash within the past few days about her political controversy on Twitter. If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? If Taylor Swift tweets about feminism, but she doesn’t march in solidarity with fans, is she still a feminist?

Fans are up in arms that Taylor Swift was not present at the march in Washington, D.C. on January 21. While other celebrities like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry were present, disgruntled fans took the opportunity to send critical tweets Taylor’s way.

Over one million showed up in Washington, D.C. to show the new government now in office, as well as our new president, Donald Trump, that women are a force with which to be reckoned. The goal of this march was to show “the world that women’s rights are human rights,” the mission statement reads. Indeed, it did. “Sister Marches” were organized in other cities around the world, with an estimated five million participants total.

Other celebrities not present included Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, but both made sure to sent their support from Paris and Budapest on their Twitter accounts. Taylor Swift has been very tight-lipped about who she voted for this past election. With as many fans that have been angered over her recent tweet, it is no wonder why she has not said anything. Although a proclaimed feminist, some fans used her women’s march Twitter post to bash her inactivity on this social issue.

Taylor Swift’s choice to stay out of the spotlight in the realm of politics appears to have been a wise one. Although her most recent Twitter post is benign enough, thousands of followers seem to have taken offense to her allegedly half-hearted sentiment. Political controversies are common enough with celebrities, and this seems the surest way to lose fans. Celebrities that are outspoken about who they are voting for, or popular social issues, tend to divide their fan base.

Other fans spoke up about her political tweet, regarding her feminism as a prop by her marketing team. Needless to say, her tweet was not timely, and it was dubbed by some as “too little, too late.” Twitter handle @chrisrollins_ said, “@taylorswift13 This is gross opportunism. Be better.”

Other fans, however, stood behind her tweet, denying any political controversy in her words. Some came up with reasons as to why she did not march, and others sent encouraging words to deflate the negativity that spread rapidly on her feed. Twitter handle @TaylorCrew sent support to Taylor Swift, stating, “Thank you Taylor for tweeting this and we’re very proud of you!” Others decided maybe it would have drawn more attention to Taylor rather than the event itself, or quite possibly she had broken her leg and couldn’t march.

Interestingly enough, most of the negative tweets to Taylor Swift who bashed her for not being enough of a feminist, were also not at the women’s march in Washington, D.C. Some, however, stated they had marched. At the time of the posting of this article, Taylor Swift’s tweet had received over 159,000 likes and 47,000 retweets. This political tweet doesn’t seem to have affected the number of Twitter followers, although she is now the fourth most popular Twitter handle. Additionally, as of January 24, Barack Obama surpassed Taylor Swift in Twitter followers totaling 83.21 million.

The overblown reactions to Taylor’s political post on Twitter about the women’s march begs the question, can one be a feminist without doing anything? Whatever the reason is why Taylor Swift did not attend the march, fans will surely rally behind her again when her next album comes out. Taylor is good at what she does, with or without the inflated political controversy.

