Selena Gomez Did Not Break ‘Girl Code’ With Taylor Swift [Debunked]

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift aren’t on the outs, despite what several outlets have claimed.

On January 22, Gossip Cop confirmed that Selena Gomez did not break the “girl code” with Taylor Swift by attending a recent John Mayer concert. Although Taylor Swift dated Mayer years ago, Gomez’s night out with her rumored boyfriend, The Weeknd, wasn’t the betrayal that Hollywood Life suggested it was.

“Did Selena Gomez just break girl code again? She and The Weeknd spent a romantic date night at John Mayer’s concert, but there’s a catch. The ‘Good For You’ singer’s BFF Taylor Swift used to date John… so shouldn’t she stay far away?” Hollywood Life asked readers.

“Hanging out with your BFF’s ex-boyfriend seems off limits,” the outlet continued, but Gomez “may have committed that cardinal sin” by attending Mayer’s show.

“Selena is spending time with John — [Taylor Swift]’s ex,” the inaccurate report alleged, noting, “Some fans think she’s breaking girl code for the second time now. Ouch!”

However, as Gossip Cop pointed out, Hollywood Life has no evidence at all to back up their claim of Gomez having spent time with Mayer. Instead, they falsely claimed that Gomez and Mayer were “hanging out” with one another when in reality, the two musicians were simply in attendance at the same event, where Mayer gave an impromptu performance. So, while it was suggested that Gomez was having a “date night at John Mayer’s concert” and committing a “cardinal sin” against Taylor Swift, she didn’t do a thing to break “girl code.”

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Selena Gomez has been targeted for the past few months. In fact, just last month, Radar Online claimed there was “bad blood” between them.

“Since Selena got out of rehab, she has been cutting out all of the bad influences in her life — and that definitely included [Taylor Swift],” a source claimed, via Gossip Cop.

According to the report, Taylor Swift is too “wild” for Gomez to be around and her friendship was said to be “toxic to the fragile” Gomez, who confirmed struggles with anxiety, panic attacks and depression just months ago. In addition, Taylor Swift was accused of trying to frequently one-up Gomez — and attempting to make it look as if Gomez was just lucky to be her friend.

In response to the report, a source close to the situation assured Gossip Cop that the claim about Gomez ditching Taylor Swift after rehab was “totally false.”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been close friends for years and last year, they attended the Grammy Awards as one another’s date. Since then, they haven’t been seen together publicly, which has led to reports of a possible feud between them. That said, Taylor Swift set the record straight at the end of last year when she shared a video of herself reacting to Gomez’s win at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she was honored as the Best Female Artist in the Pop/Rock category. In the video, Taylor Swift was seen yelling and cheering with excitement for her friend.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez may not have been seen together for nearly one year, but when it comes to their relationship, it appears to be very much intact. Although the rumors regarding their alleged tension continue to swirl, there has been no evidence at all proving that the women are at odds. Instead, they are both reportedly working on their upcoming albums as Selena Gomez also tends to her new romance with The Weeknd in Los Angeles and Taylor Swift enjoys time with friends in New York City.

