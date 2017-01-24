Watch Again: ‘Victoria’ PBS Series Full Episodes On Demand [Video]

Victoria is a period drama that begins in 1837 and follows the crowning of the teenage queen until her marriage to Prince Albert, currently airing on PBS Masterpiece. With a current IMDB rating of 8.3, the eight-hour series has been picked up for a second season and a 2017 Christmas special. If you haven’t watched Victoria or want to watch again, PBS has full episodes, online for free. Victoria Season 1 consists of seven episodes and PBS Passport members may watch the entire season, on demand with their accounts. Those watching on television or online will want to access the PBS live stream on Sundays as well as watch full episodes online and on demand.

You may watch Victoria Season 1, Episode 1 “Doll 123” until Jan. 29, 2017, online free through the PBS Masterpiece site.

You may watch Victoria Season 1, Episode 2 “Brocket Hall” online, free until Feb. 5, 2017.

Victoria originally premiered on the UK network, ITV in Aug. 2016, before premiering in the US on PBS Masterpiece with a two-hour special on Jan. 15, 2017. The show runs in the U.S. until March 5, 2017, and each episode airs at 9 p.m. on PBS. Check listings for local channels. Victoria has garnered critical praise in both UK and US markets and there is much anticipation that the remainder of Season 1 and Season 2 will both be successes. Victoria features an all-star cast with Dr. Who’s Jenna Malone in the lead. Here is a full list of Victoria, Season 1 episodes with air dates as well as a special preview of Victoria Episode 3.

Victoria Season 1 Episodes and Air Dates

Season 1, Episode 1: “Doll 123” aired Jan. 15, 2017

Season 1, Episode 2: “Brockett Hall” aired Jan. 22, 2017

Season 1, Episode 3: “The Clockwork Prince” airs Jan. 29, 2017

Season 1, Episode 4: “An Ordinary Woman” airs Feb. 5, 2017

Season 1, Episode 5: “The Queen’s Husband” airs Feb. 12, 2017

Season 1, Episode 6: “The Engine of Change” airs Feb. 19, 2017

Season 1, Episode 7: “Young England” airs March 5, 2017

Check out this video preview of Victoria, Season 1, Episode 3 “The Clockwork Prince.”

Albert disapproves of Victoria's frivolity in an exclusive scene from this Sunday's all-new episode of #VictoriaPBS! pic.twitter.com/S9zlswo0Rn — Masterpiece PBS (@masterpiecepbs) January 24, 2017

Victoria’s Season 1, cast is as follows.

Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria

Tom Hughes as Prince Albert

Peter Bowles as the Duke of Wellington

Catherine Flemming as the Duchess of Kent

Daniela Holtz as Baroness Lehzen

Nell Hudson as Miss Skerrett

Ferdinand Kingsley as Charles Elmé Francatelli

Tommy Knight as Brodie

Nigel Lindsay as Sir Robert Peel

Eve Myles as Mrs. Jenkins

David Oakes as Prince Ernest

Paul Rhys as Sir John Conroy

Adrian Schiller as Penge

Peter Firth as the Duke of Cumberland and Teviotdale

Alex Jennings as King Leopold

Rufus Sewell as Lord Melbourne

Queen Victoria is known throughout history for her strong will, assertiveness and leadership. These traits are explored in the PBS Victoria series and it reveals that in many ways, Victoria was not your typical or usual queen. The series offers plenty of action, thrilling plots, freindships and romance as the young Victoria navigates her way through life and her new role as Queen of England.

Victoria develops a special friendship with Lord Melbourne, but at the same time, she must find a suitable spouse and the prospects of marriage are on the horizon. There are many people ready to betray the young queen, those who want to pursue her for her power and Victoria must learn who to trust, how to take charge of her life as well as how to lead her country. As season one focuses on Victoria assuming the crown, asserting her royal authority and marrying Prince Albert, season two will focus on Victoria navigating her role as a wife and mother.

You can find more information about Victoria on PBS Masterpiece, Masterpiece Twitter, PBS Masterpiece Facebook, Masterpiece Instagram and Pinterest. Both PBS Youtube and Masterpiece PBS Youtube regularly upload and share Victoria videos.

Here are some photos and videos from the official Victoria Instagram account.

Tonight: Don't miss an all-new episode of #VictoriaPBS at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on @PBS! A photo posted by MASTERPIECE PBS (@masterpiecepbs) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Tune-in alert: Queen's best friend? An all-new episode of #VictoriaPBS airs this Sunday, January 22 at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on @PBS! A photo posted by MASTERPIECE PBS (@masterpiecepbs) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

"To me ma'am, you are every inch a queen." #VictoriaPBS begins tonight at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on @PBS. A video posted by MASTERPIECE PBS (@masterpiecepbs) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Watch these videos from the Victoria PBS Masterpiece YouTube account.

[Featured Image by ITV Plc for PBS Masterpiece (used with permission)]