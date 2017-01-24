Madonna: Speech Reportedly Sparks Secret Service Investigation

Madonna’s Women’s March speech caught the attention of the Secret Service, who are reportedly launching an official investigation. The speech, which was delivered on Saturday during the Washington, D.C., Women’s March, remains a point of heated controversy, as the iconic performer stated she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Madonna’s speech was published, in its entirely, by Glamour. The controversial portion, which is reportedly being investigated by the CIA, clearly highlights the performer’s frustration. However, it is unclear whether her statement would be considered a viable threat.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet, W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II: We must love one another or die. I choose love.”

Although Madonna’s speech drew a torrent of criticism, the singer and songwriter insisted she was speaking “in metaphor.” In an Instagram message, which was posted on Sunday, she also explained that her comment was taken out of context.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

Madonna said the controversial portion of her speech was her way of explaining that she initially felt “anger and outrage” concerning the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. However, she realized “that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

According to the Gateway Pundit, a Secret Service spokesperson, who was not named, confirmed that “an investigation [into Madonna’s statement] would be opened, but… the decision to prosecute rests with the U.S. Attorney’s office.” However, the agency has not officially confirmed whether the iconic performer is indeed under investigation.

Although Madonna’s speech drew a lot of negative — and positive — attention, the 58-year-old performer is no stranger to controversy.

During the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, the singer, songwriter, and actress was honored with the Woman of the Year Award. However, instead of using the time to thank Billboard and her fans, Madonna’s acceptance speech focused on the abuse and oppression of women — including herself.

“Everything I read about myself was damning. I was called a whore and a witch. One headline compared me to Satan. I said, ‘Wait a minute, isn’t Prince running around with fishnets and high heels and lipstick with his butt hanging out?’ Yes, he was. But he was a man. This was the first time I truly understood women do not have the same freedom as men.”

As reported by Medium, a portion of Madonna’s speech was removed when the awards program was broadcast on television. However, the iconic performer’s message was not lost in the editing.

Throughout her 38-year career, Madonna has received stark criticism for pushing the limits of “acceptable” behavior. She has received specific criticism for behavior that was deemed to be unacceptable for women in particular.

Although she is credited for empowering an entire generation of women to challenge societal norms, others believe Madonna’s behavior sends a dangerous message to impressionable young women.

The varying reactions to Madonna’s speech at the Washington, D.C., Women’s March underline the ongoing debate as to whether the award-winning performer is encouraging women and young girls to be strong or corrupting their minds. Despite the controversy, the “Material Girl” has never been charged with a serious crime.

According to some sources, Madonna’s speech during the Women’s March definitely caught the attention of the Secret Service. However, it is unclear whether they will pursue charges against the performer.

[Featured Image by Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock]