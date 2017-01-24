Susan Lucci Will Reunite With ‘All My Children’ Co-Stars On Hallmark’s ‘Home & Family’, Soap Icon Will be Co-Hosting For A Week

It has been almost six years since ABC took All My Children off the air, but actress Susan Lucci has a nice surprise for fans of the highly popular soap. She will be bringing some of her former co-stars together for a reunion on Hallmark’s Home & Family on February 2. It is expected to be one hot get-together.

Lucci, who played the spunky Erica Kane for 41 years, will be guest co-hosting the Hallmark show for a full week beginning on January 30, according to People. She will be bringing her charm, enthusiasm, and even some of her expertise to the table as she will be doing all the things that come with hosting the morning program. She is sure to have plenty of wisdom to share with her audience as well.

Susan Lucci to guest co-host Hallmark's Home & Family — and reunite with All My Children cast! https://t.co/P27gqrVKwf pic.twitter.com/6CHpR0nS1J — People Magazine (@people) January 23, 2017

The best part is that Susan Lucci is planning on having many fan-favorite cast members that brought so much to the former daytime drama. Does anyone remember Greg and Jenny? They were one of the most famous young couples from back in the 1980s, and they will soon be reunited. Laurence Lau and Kim Delaney will be sitting down together on Home & Family as they are expected to be chatting about their time on set as a young couple madly in love. They were quite a super couple back in the day, so it will be fun to hear what they have to say.

Another super couple from the former ABC soap will be reuniting as well. John Callahan and Eva LaRue played the roles of Edmund Grey and Maria Santos who ended up married on-screen and off-screen as well. Unfortunately, Callahan and LaRue eventually divorced, but they will be coming back together in February to dish on their history in soaps.

One more favorite couple from All My Children will be sharing their stories with Susan Lucci. Cameron Mathison and Rebecca Budig, who played the on-again, off-again couple, Ryan and Greenlee, are both scheduled to join this special group of former cast members. Budig is currently on the last ABC soap left on the air, General Hospital.

Dr. Cliff Warner was the handsome doctor who fell in love with Nina Cortlandt and ended up marrying her four times. Actor Peter Bergman will also be sitting down with Susan Lucci during the reunion, and maybe he will dish some fond memories of his many weddings.

It will certainly be a special treat for the 70-year-old actress as she will also have her TV daughter beside her once again. Eden Riegel, who played Erica Kane’s gay daughter Bianca, is also expected to make an appearance on the morning show. Also, the All My Children reunion will include actress Kathleen Noone, who portrayed Ellen Shepard on the daytime drama.

Susan is quite excited about getting her former cast mates together to reminisce on the olden days. They have all spent a lot of time together on set, and they are also lifetime friends as well.

“It’s going to be so exciting to see so many of the people I worked with, love and admire. We all haven’t been together since All My Children went off ABC.”

The soap opera icon will also have her family by her side during the week of January 30-February 3 on Hallmark. Husband Helmut Huber and their two children, Andreas and Liza, will be joining her as she plays guest host throughout the week. It is turning out to be one big family reunion.

Susan Lucci was just recently on The Today Show talking about how she felt after losing many times at the Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. She said that she never felt like a loser at all because she absolutely loved going to work every day to bring Erica Kane to life. She did eventually win her first Daytime Emmy Award in 1999. Because of her winning attitude before her victory, she is now featured in Sam Weinman’s new book, Win at Losing: How Our Biggest Setbacks Can Lead to Our Greatest Gains. The author was touched by how she never let her losses define her and how she always kept a positive attitude.

Now that she is bringing some of her All My Children family back together, it will bring many fond memories back for soap fans as well. Be sure to catch Susan Lucci guest-co-hosting on Hallmark’s Home & Family starting on January 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]