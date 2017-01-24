Britney Spears Movie: First ‘Britney Ever After’ Trailer Released, What To Expect From Natasha Bassett-Starred Movie Event

Lifetime has just released the first trailer for the Britney Spears movie event, titled Britney Ever After. Australian actress Natasha Bassett steps into the role of one of the biggest names in pop music, which also means she got to relive Spears’ infamous head-shaving moment.

On Monday, the network dropped a 30-second preview of the two-hour biopic, which focuses more on Spears’ wild journey to stardom. The trailer opens up highlighting the millions of records that Britney had sold and how much she had been chased by the paparazzi all throughout her music career. The movie did not leave out that moment in Britney’s life when she decided to shave her head.

Bassett can then be heard in the trailer’s voiceover doing Spears’ Southern accent.

“I’m not going to say I was fun, ’cause I wasn’t. Everything’s just kind of this blur, you know? Until you hit rock bottom. I wanna be strong for my fans. They’re what keeps me going.”

On how she described her role as Spears, Bassett recently told New York Daily News that it was a “traumatic experience” having to step into the star’s shoes. The 23-year-old admitted that she grew up listening to Britney’s songs but she did not know much about her past before she took the role. Having played Spears meant depicting her two failed marriages, her meltdown, battle with drugs and the loss of her kids’ custody. All that gave her more empathy towards the superstar, she said.

“I mean, she’s not like anybody else. Her entire life, she’s been chased by paparazzi and she’s constantly being scrutinized and in the public eye, so it’s not normal. I really appreciated how strong she is. Emotionally, the way she got through the constant pressures that she was faced with is admirable.”

The Lifetime movie event is an unauthorized biopic that will detail a deeper story of the Oops!… I Did It Again singer. It will cover Spears’ rise to fame, her meltdown and, eventually, her return to the scene. As expected, the biopic will feature intense drama and storylines from her life that a lot of people may not know about.

The movie is also expected to highlight Spears’ rocky marriage to dancer Kevin Federline, played by Clayton Chitty, and her high-profile romance with former NSYNC member, Justin Timberlake, played by Nathan Keyes.

Although the movie is set to premiere on Lifetime in February, it was never authorized by Spears herself. A representative for the Baby One More Time hitmaker told Entertainment Weekly in August 2016 that Spears did not want to have anything to do with the project “in any way, shape or form.” The rep also added that Britney Ever After never received the pop star’s blessing.

Given that the movie showcases Britney’s public life, fans can also expect some of the unforgettable moments that made the headlines. As stated in E! Online’s report, the Britney Spears movie could feature the pop star’s interview with Matt Lauer following a controversial photo that showed her driving the car while her son was sitting on her lap.

Her short-lived marriage to Jason Alexander, her reality show with Federline, the filming of her 2002 movie, Crossroads, the stunning I’m A Slave 4 U performance at the 2001 Video Music Awards with the python and her current flame, Sam Asghari, are all moments in her life that may be featured in the biopic.

Britney Ever After is a movie directed by Leslie Libman, with a script from Anne-Marie Hess. The film is produced by Asylum Entertainment with Jonathan Koch, Steve Michaels and Joan Harrison as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for the Britney Spears movie, which premieres on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, below.

